Negligence, Manslaughter Among Offences Considered by UK Police Over Grenfell

In a statement, Scotland Yard revealed its plans to move its investigation to a "new phase."

London's Metropolitan Police Service is considering offences including gross negligence, manslaughter, corporate manslaughter and breaches of the Health and Safety Act following the "tragic" Grenfell Tower Fire.

Three interviews have already taken place under caution in relation to the "tragic events and it is likely that further interviews will take place in the coming week and months," the Met said in a statement.

"The bereaved families and survivors affected by the tragedy have been updated with this development," the statement adds.

At least 80 people died in the fire in North Kensington, one of London's wealthiest boroughs on 14 June 2018.

