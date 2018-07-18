Register
16:59 GMT +318 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Italian police identifies migrants in a camp set by the Baobab aid group in Rome, Italy July 12, 2018

    Godfathers of Migration: Italian Mafia Cashes in on Refugees – Report

    © REUTERS / Yara Nardi
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Scores of individuals suspected of collaborating with the mafia were arrested across Italy in mid-June, part of the country's protracted efforts to rein in organized crime.

    In the past twelve months, Italian mafia groups have turned illegal migration into one of their main sources of income, according to a report released by Italy's Direzione Investigativa Antimafia (DIA), or the Anti-Mafia Investigation Directorate.

    The Italian news network TG24 cited the report as saying that endorsing clandestine migration remains one of the most profitable criminal rackets.

    READ MORE: Italy Could Act Against EU States That Don't Respect Migration Deal — Conte

    This criminal activity, which is closely linked to prostitution and illegal employment, has become "especially beneficial due to a record of accompanying crimes amid an ever-changing geopolitical scenario," according to the survey.

    In this vein, the document specifically pointed out the creation of "alliances" between Italian mafia members and their foreign accomplices when it comes to the transportation of illegal migrants.

    READ MORE: Italy's Plan for More Support for Libyan Coast Guard to Provoke Migration — NGO

    "The criminal situation in Italy continues to be characterized by interaction between Italian and foreign [criminal] groups, which takes different forms depending on the territories where efforts are united," the report said.

    While in Italy's southern areas foreign criminals mainly get the green light from local mafia organizations, in other regions they seek to obtain their own "operational spaces," which mean close collaboration with the Italian mafia on almost equal terms, according to the survey.

    The authors of the report noted that apart from being involved in illegal migration, foreign criminal groups in Italy also continue collaborating with local mafia on drugs and weapons trafficking.

    READ MORE: Migration in Italy is 'Certainly Big Issue and it Favors the Right' — Professor

    The survey came after Italy presented its European Multilevel Strategy for Migration at an unofficial meeting in Brussels in late June. The preliminary document urged EU members to share the burden of accommodating refugees and migrants, instead of putting the onus on the countries through which new arrivals enter EU territory.

    Rome also called for boosting cooperation with countries of origin and transit of migrants and setting up centers there to process asylum demands and provide legal aid.

    READ MORE: 'This Will Not Be Easy': Italy, Libya to Find It Hard to Stop Migration Flow

    An Italian border police officer escorts sub Saharan men on their way to a relocation center, after arriving in the Golfo Azzurro rescue vessel at the port of Augusta, in Sicily, Italy, with hundreds of migrants aboard, rescued by members of Proactive Open Arms NGO, on Friday, June 23, 2017
    © AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti
    Italy to Pursue Hardline Migration Policy Despite Standoff Over Aquarius Ship - Lega Party
    Italy, which serves as an entry point for thousands of migrants and refugees crossing the Mediterranean Sea, additionally proposed creating reception centers in several European countries all at once.

    In early June, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said that Italy could not remain Europe's "refugee camp" while neighboring countries close their borders and defend their frontiers with weapons.

    More than 600,000 immigrants have reportedly arrived at Italy's shores from North Africa since 2014.

    Related:

    Italy Blocks Adoption of EU Summit Documents Over Discord on Migration Issues
    Germany's Merkel Pledges to Support Italy on Migration Issue Amid Pressure
    Europe Should Praise Italy for Strong Sovereign Stance on Migration – French MP
    Macron Rejects Migration "Axis" With Italy, Germany, Austria at Talks With Conte
    Tags:
    activity, report, scenario, crimes, income, migration, mafia, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Summer Heat and Bikini Babes: Highlights of Miami Swim Week 2018
    Summer Heat and Bikini Babes: Highlights of Miami Swim Week 2018
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse