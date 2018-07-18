May to Arrive at N. Irish Border Thursday for 1st Visit as PM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Theresa May will head to the Irish border later this week for the first time since becoming UK prime minister and will deliver a speech focusing on Brexit, Sky News reported Wednesday.

According to the Sky News broadcaster, May will visit the border area on Thursday and make her speech in Belfast on Friday, which will center around her Brexit white paper and its impact on the Irish border.

The border between Northern Island, part of the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland, as well as the debate on how to keep the free flow of movement across the frontier is one of the crucial issues in the Brexit negotiations.

On July 12, the UK government published its long-anticipated white paper on the United Kingdom's post-Brexit relations with the European Union. The paper pushes for avoiding a hard Irish border in order to safeguard "the constitutional and economic integrity of the UK."