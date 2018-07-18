May to Arrive at N. Irish Border Thursday for 1st Visit as PM

According to the Sky News broadcaster, May will visit the border area on Thursday and make her speech in Belfast on Friday, which will center around her Brexit white paper and its impact on the Irish border.
On July 12, the UK government published its long-anticipated white paper on the United Kingdom's post-Brexit relations with the European Union. The paper pushes for avoiding a hard Irish border in order to safeguard "the constitutional and economic integrity of the UK."
