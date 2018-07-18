Register
    Migrants, background, watch French gendarmes patrolling on the road leading to the port in Calais, northern France, Friday Feb.2, 2018. Police reinforcements are arriving in the French port city of Calais after clashes among migrants left 22 people injured, as the interior minister warned of a worrying spike in violence

    British Soldier Accused of Plotting to Smuggle Immigrants into UK from France

    Another two men, one of them a British Army officer, are also facing charges with assisting unlawful migration.

    David Plumstead, a member of the Princess of Wales's Royal Regiment, has appeared at Maidstone Crown Court in Kent to face charges in a scheme to help undocumented immigrants enter the UK from the French port of Calais, The Daily Mail reports.

    A Lance Corporal, 24, who is serving at an army base in Paderborn, Germany is accused of committing the offence between March 1 and May 7, 2016.

    READ MORE: Huge Operation to Smuggle People Into EU Smashed by Spanish Police

    According to The Daily Mail, immigrant smuggling accusations were also brought against Zinden Ahmed, 36, a Kurdish Syrian who owns a carwash business.

    In this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2015, file photo, tents and waste are reflected in a puddle inside the migrants camp near Calais, northern France
    © AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
    British National to Appear in Court for Trying to Smuggle Afghan Child Into UK - Reports

    Their trial was postponed until mid-October after the judge was "made aware of difficulties with the availability of barristers."

    The motive of the suspects is yet unclear.

    In 2016, a retired British soldier attempted to smuggle a four-year-old Aghan girl from the Calais refugee camp into the UK. Back then, he avoided jail and was instead found guilty of endangering a child, and got away with a €1,000 fine.

    Calais, France, United Kingdom
