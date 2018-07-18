Register
15:15 GMT +318 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Britain's Primer Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street on her way to Buckingham Palace after Britain's election in London, Britain

    'Brexit Continues to Mean Brexit' as UK PM May Stays Adamant Amid MP Grilling

    © REUTERS / Stefan Wermuth
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 11

    In the last session of the Prime Minister Question Time before the UK Parliament goes to recess for summer, Theresa May has addressed British politicians in the House of Commons.

    The parliamentarians voted 307 to 301 against an amendment to the Trade Bill that keep the UK in the EU customs union in event of 'no deal' by January 21, 2019.

    Conservative Party member Andrea Jenkyns brought up the issue of Brexit when she asked the PM:

    "Could the Prime Minister inform the House at what point it was decided that Brexit means Remain?"

    Mrs. May said that "Brexit continues to mean Brexit."

    "We should be talking about the positive future for this country. I think what we need is a solution that is going to work for the UK, ensure we leave the European Union and embrace that bright future we both agree on," she added. 

    'Cobbled Together Mishmash' of a White Paper

    On July 12, the UK government published its long-anticipated White Paper on Britain's future trade relations with the EU. London outlined its plans to leave the EU single market and the customs union, ending free movement and the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice in the United Kingdom. The UK government announced its plans to introduce a special customs procedure with the European Union, which would be implemented in stages.

    READ MORE: British Politicians Angry Over Late Access to Brexit White Paper

    Leader of the opposition Jeremy Corbyn addressed the PM on Wednesday, attacking what he called the centerpiece of the White Paper — the "facilitated customs arrangement."

    "Having spent a week trying to convince their own MPs this cobbled together mishmash was worth defending, they abandoned it. So what is their plan now for customs?" Corbyn asked.

    Mrs. May reassured the MPs the government haven't actually abandoned the facilitated customs agreement and are discussing it with the European Union. She then launched a counter-attack on the leader of the opposition. 

    "There are indeed differences between us on this issue. I will end free movement, he wants to keep it. I want us out of the customs union — he wants us in. I want us out of the single market — he wants us in. I want us to sign our own trade deals — he wants to hand them over to Brussels. I've ruled out a second referendum — he won't. There is no doubt which one of us is respecting the will of the British people and delivering on the vote, and it isn't him," Mrs. May said. 

    Earlier on Wednesday, the PM outlined in a Twitter post what the government's "Brexit plan for Britain delivers."

    The PM will travel to Northern Ireland on Thursday to reassure businesses there won't be a hard border between Dublin and Belfast.

    "I look forward to hearing views from businesses on the border in Northern Ireland on our departure from the European Union," Mrs. May said in a statement.  

    Anti-Semitism

    The controversy of the alleged wide-spread anti-Semitism within the Labour party came up during the House session.

    "Anti-Semitism is racism. The Labour Party should accept that, the right honorable gentleman [Jeremy Corbyn] should accept that and we should all sign up — as the Conservative Party has done — to the definition of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance and all its annexes," Theresa May told her fellow MPs.

    Mr. Corbyn has previously come under fire for perceived inaction on anti-Semitism within his party ranks. 

    READ MORE: 'On the Wrong Side': Labour Party's New Anti-Semitism Code Draws Criticism

    Related:

    Brexit Is Not Clouding Our Horizon: American Defense Contractor Raytheon Reveals
    Head of French Region Bordering English Channel Urges for Brexit Talks With UK
    ‘Economically, May Under Massive Pressure to Deliver a Soft Brexit’ – Prof
    UK Electoral Commission Fines Vote Leave Campaign Over Brexit Referendum
    UK Gov't Could Collapse Unless It Makes a Good Brexit Deal – Prof.
    Tags:
    questions, EU, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Twilight of the Empire: 100th Anniversary of Russian Royal Family's Execution
    Twilight of the Empire: 100th Anniversary of Russian Royal Family's Execution
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse