Register
11:49 GMT +318 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A police car in Sweden

    Hand Grenade Hurled Into Swedish School Amid Explosives 'Epidemic'

    © REUTERS / TT News Agency/Christine Olsson
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The recent incident in Greater Stockholm is only part of the greater hand grenade wave that swept the Scandinavian country in recent years.

    The explosive, thrown into a school in the town of Botkyrka outside of Stockholm, has been identified by the police as a live hand grenade. The grenade subsequently detonated, causing damage and creating a crater, the local news portal Stockholm Direkt reported.

    "Two young men have thrown something that broke a window at a school building in Norsborg," the initial police report said about the incident that happened in Karsby School in Botkyrka south of Stockholm.

    When the police later discovered the suspicious object inside the building, bomb technicians were summoned to the site confirmed that the object indeed was a hand grenade.

    "Yes, the hand grenade landed in a concrete corridor of five-six meters. Walls and doors have suffered fragmentation damage and a crater was also left," school principal Jan Jönsson said.

    However, the hand grenade didn't land on premises where classes are actually held, but in a nearby venue currently rented to a hip-hop studio. One of the rooms is rented by two brothers who have their roots in the local Botkyrka-based hip-hop group The Latin Kings.

    READ MORE: Scandinavian Streets Awash With Arms Smuggled From Balkans

    However, the grenade attack wasn't necessarily aimed at either the school or the artists, the police said. One of the working theories is that the perpetrators simply wanted to test the efficacy of the grenade by throwing it into an empty room to see what happens next. However, the problem with this theory is that the perpetrators managed to break the security windows, which wasn't a necessary step.

    The event was classified as infliction of damage dangerous to the public. No suspects have been apprehended so far.

    In recent years, Sweden saw a spike in incidents involving hand grenades. The number of grenade-related attacks peaked in 2016 at 35, which is unparalleled compared with the rest of the EU. While "only" 21 grenades exploded in 2017, police commissioner Catharina Greiff of the National Operational Department (NOA) said that any grenade explosion was "completely unacceptable." So far, hand grenades, whose use has been solely attributed to criminal circles, have resulted in two deaths, one eight-year-old boy killed in Gothenburg in 2016 and a man in his 60s killed in Stockholm in January this year. Even police stations suffered grenade attacks.

    ​The use of hand grenades among criminals has become a trend in Sweden, the police said. "This development isn't to be seen nowhere else in Europe," the daily newspaper Dagens Nyheter reported.

    ​"In all other comparable countries, both within and outside the EU, the use of illegal hand grenades in this way among criminals is highly unusual, except for countries in the state of war," a NOA report stressed defining Sweden as an outlier.

    READ MORE: Danes Fleeing 'Unsafe' Sweden Amid Gang Shootings, Rampant Crime

    Catharina Greiff stressed, however, that the majority of illegal arms flooding Sweden, including hand grenades, can be traced to the Balkans and former Yugoslavia.

    To counter the hand grenade epidemic, the Swedish authorities proposed a quadrupling of the minimum penalty for carrying a hand grenade. Another step involves a three-month "grenade amnesty" to be held between October 2018 and January 2019.

    In the modern era, Sweden has held tree arms amnesties (in 1993, 2007 and 2013 respectively), which resulted in tens of thousands of firearms being collected.

    READ MORE: Wild Wild North: Trigger-Happy Sweden Soon to Rival Mexico in Shootings

    Related:

    Scandinavian Streets Awash With Arms Smuggled From Balkans
    Danes Fleeing 'Unsafe' Sweden Amid Gang Shootings, Rampant Crime
    Wild Wild North: Trigger-Happy Sweden Soon to Rival Mexico in Shootings
    Tags:
    explosives, explosion, crime, arms, grenades, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Twilight of the Empire: 100th Anniversary of Russian Royal Family's Execution
    Twilight of the Empire: 100th Anniversary of Russian Royal Family's Execution
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse