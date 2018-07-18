WATCH: French Prison Guard Allegedly Performs Oral Sex on Inmate

Last week, an X-rated video came to light of a trainee prison guard seemingly performing fellatio on an inmate in a jail in northern France, prompting a police investigation of the incident.

According to a Monday report by the newspaper Le Parisien, the encounter took place in Sequedin Prison near the northern French city of Lille.

​The Snapchat video, posted on Twitter July 11, shows a woman, apparently in training to become a prison official, exchanging a few words with a 26-year-old inmate before checking the corridor of the prison to see if anyone else is present. It is unclear who was recording the incident.

The video footage then shows the woman kneeling and seemingly performing oral sex — albeit very briefly — on the inmate, who has been serving jail time for drug trafficking charges since 2017.

According to Le Parisien, the prisoner was transported to another prison facility following the incident, although it is unclear how the prison administration was made aware of the encounter. An investigation of the incident was launched June 12, according to local French media.

Le Parisien also reported that the woman has been banned from working at the jail while the investigation is underway.

According to the Sequedin jail administration, the trainee prison guard's behavior was "unprofessional" and did not follow "the principles of proper distance and safety taught the National School of of the Penitentiary Administration," Le Parisien reported Monday.