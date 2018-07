On Monday, the UK lawmakers endorsed the amendnments to the customs bill which will allow the British government to levy duties on goods after leaving the EU.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May managed to avoid the defeat in lower chamber of the British parliament, House of Commons, with lawmakers having voted 307 to 301 against the amendment to the trade bill.

However, the government did lose a vote on a separate amendment which means that now ministers will have to seek an agreement allowing the UK to have continued participation in the European medicines regulatory framework.

