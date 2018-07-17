Massive Tsunami Hits Touristy Spanish Resorts Flooding Public Areas (VIDEO)

On Monday morning, the roads and beaches of the Spanish Mediterranean islands of Menorca and Majorca were inundated after a five-foot meteotsunami.

A massive wave struck Ciutadella on the west coast of Menorca, while other beaches close by and in the neighboring island of Majorca witnessed floods brought by what the Catalan-speaking locals call a 'rissaga', a meteotsunami.

READ MORE: Magnitude 6 Quake Strikes Off Vanuatu — USGS

A meteotsunami comes in the form of huge waves that resemble smaller tsunamis and are caused by unbalanced air pressure as a result of thunderstorms, or other fast-paced weather events.

According to some records, the mini-tsunami waves were a high as 6ft (1.8m).