Massive Tsunami Hits Touristy Spanish Resorts Flooding Public Areas (VIDEO)

A massive wave struck Ciutadella on the west coast of Menorca, while other beaches close by and in the neighboring island of Majorca witnessed floods brought by what the Catalan-speaking locals call a 'rissaga', a meteotsunami.
A meteotsunami comes in the form of huge waves that resemble smaller tsunamis and are caused by unbalanced air pressure as a result of thunderstorms, or other fast-paced weather events.
According to some records, the mini-tsunami waves were a high as 6ft (1.8m).
