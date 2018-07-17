UK Possibly ‘Complicit’ in US War Crimes, Could Face Prosecution – Report

This isn’t the first time the British government has been warned over its role in the US drone program, and there’s no indication the UK is looking to end its involvement.

A damning report released to British media after two years of research by a parliamentary committee warns that the British military, including individual personnel, could be prosecuted for civilian deaths and alleged war crimes as a result of its involvement in the US’ drone program, The Independent reported on Tuesday.

The All Party Parliamentary Group on Drones also warned that logistical support provided to the US drone program, in addition to the British military’s own drone strikes, could constitute violations of both “national and international law.”

The parliamentary group’s chair, Professor Michael Clark, said many of the UK government’s drone operations were justified by “weak and inconsistent” legal arguments, insisting that “’Arguably lawful’ is just not good enough. No one objected because everyone was very glad to see the back of Jihadi John, but behind that the principles being compromised are very important.”

Moreover, the report highlighted the growing number of UK attacks abroad, in Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Somalia, and said this trend hasn’t been receiving significant public scrutiny to pressure the government to do the right thing.

Washington’s claims of killing remarkably few civilians in Syria via its aerial bombing campaign have been questioned and rebuffed by rights groups, with some even accusing the Trump administration of hiding and covering up civilian casualties.

