14:20 GMT +317 July 2018
    (File) French right-wing Les Republicains (LR) party's MP and spokesman of the party's candidate for the French 2017 presidential election, Thierry Solere answers journalists' questions after a meeting of the LR group at the French national assembly on February 14, 2017 in Paris

    France's Ruling LREM Lawmaker Detained Over Tax Fraud - Reports

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Thierry Solere, a member of France's ruling La Republique En Marche! (LREM) party, was detained on Tuesday on suspicion of tax evasion, the Franceinfo broadcaster reported.

    A preliminary investigation against Solere was launched in 2016 following a complaint filed by the French Economy and Finance Ministry with the French Central Office for Fight Against Corruption and Financial and Tax Offenses, according to the broadcaster.

    Tax evasion
    The lawmaker was also suspected of trading in influence, misusing public funds, illegal financing election campaigns and corruption, the news outlet added.

    In order to enable a formal investigation, the Bureau of the lower house of French parliament, the National Assembly, decided on Wednesday to deprive Solere of his parliamentary immunity upon the request of the prosecutor's office of the French commune of Nanterre. Solere himself wanted the parliamentary immunity to be lifted in order, as he said in his letter to President of the National Assembly Francois de Rugy, "to be heard" in court.

