France's Ruling LREM Lawmaker Detained Over Tax Fraud - Reports

A preliminary investigation against Solere was launched in 2016 following a complaint filed by the French Economy and Finance Ministry with the French Central Office for Fight Against Corruption and Financial and Tax Offenses, according to the broadcaster.
In order to enable a formal investigation, the Bureau of the lower house of French parliament, the National Assembly, decided on Wednesday to deprive Solere of his parliamentary immunity upon the request of the prosecutor's office of the French commune of Nanterre. Solere himself wanted the parliamentary immunity to be lifted in order, as he said in his letter to President of the National Assembly Francois de Rugy, "to be heard" in court.
