Theresa May Wins Approval for Brexit Customs Bill From Lower House of Parliament

UK Lawmakers in the House of Commons voted Monday 318 to 285 in favor of the customs legislation which will allow the British government to levy duties on goods after leaving the European Union, Reuters reported.

UK Prime Minister's bill designed to create an independent customs policy after Brexit must also be passed by the House of Lords to become a law.

Theresa May said Sunday that the possibility for the country to stay within the EU single market and customs union after Brexit is not up for discussion.

"We will leave the Single Market and Customs Union, and get out of the Common Agricultural Policy and the Common Fisheries Policy. We will have that independent trade policy and a new UK-EU free trade area … We will not tolerate a hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland or between Great Britain and Northern Ireland … None of these things are up for debate," May said on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Theresa May insisted Sunday in her article for the Daily Mail newspaper that her stance on Brexit deal was the only right and warned that there might be no withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union at all in light of the revolts by both pro- and anti-EU lawmakers.

Last week, the consultations of the UK cabinet were held, during which the government managed, though, not easily, to harmonize opinions regarding the main aspects of the post-Brexit relations with the union. May was able to persuade the ministers to adopt a version of the document relaxing Brexit conditions to some extent, which resulted in resignations of Brexit Secretary David Davis and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in protest against May's stance.

On June 23, 2016, the United Kingdom voted in a referendum to leave the European Union. Last March, UK Prime Minister Theresa May officially invoked Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, launching the process of the country's withdrawal from the bloc. The Brexit negotiations between London and the European Union started last year and are due to be completed by the end of March 2019.