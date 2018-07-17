Register
01:39 GMT +317 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    In this Friday, July 13, 2018 photo, a Greenpeace protester flying a microlight passes over US President's Donald Trump's resort in Turnberry, South Ayrshire, Scotland with a banner reading Trump: Well Below Par, shortly after the US President arrived at the hotel. Scottish police said the protester breached a no-fly zone over Turnberry hotel and committed a criminal offence.

    Greenpeace Paraglider Arrested, Charged After Breaching Trump Security (VIDEO)

    © AP Photo/ John Linton
    Europe
    Get short URL
    231

    The Greenpeace paraglider who flew within 200 feet of US President Donald Trump on Friday at POTUS’ Turnberry Golf Resort in Scotland has been arrested, Police Scotland revealed on Sunday.

    Scotland's national police force made the announcement via social media this weekend, stating that a "55-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an incident when a powered parachute was flown near Turnberry Hotel around 9.45 p.m. on Fri 13 Jul."

    ​Although the agency did not offer any further details on the paraglider's arrest, it did note that a second man was arrested the same day "in relation to alleged threatening and abusive behavior on the beach at Turnberry." It's unclear if the two arrestees knew each other.

    "This was a major and complex policing operation involving thousands of officers that impacted right across Scotland," Mark Williams, assistant chief constable of Police Scotland, said in a statement released via Twitter. "Our priority throughout was to protect the president, maintain public safety and facilitate thousands of people across Scotland to exercise their right to protest peacefully."

    Anti-Trump bus in London
    © Sputnik /
    Scotland Yard Says No to Staged Sound System at UK Anti-Trump Protest

    "I would like to thank all of the officers and staff from Police Scotland and elsewhere that worked together in helping us achieve this and in particular those who took part in the protests in Glasgow, Dundee and Edinburgh for their good behaviour," he added.

    As Sputnik previously reported, Greenpeace UK's Friday protest saw a demonstrator fly just a few feet above 45 with a banner that read, "Trump Well Below Par #Resist." According to Ben Stewart, spokesperson for the organization, the stunt was coordinated to highlight that Trump is "the worst president ever."

    Related:

    Greenpeace Warns French Nuclear Waste Pools Vulnerable to Terror Threat
    Amazon Reef Endangered as BP May Use Coral Harming Chemical in Area - Greenpeace
    Greenpeace Expresses Concern Over Growing Tensions Between US, North Korea
    Greenpeace Stages Protest in Norway Against Arctic Drilling
    Arbitration Panel Orders Russia to Pay $6.2 Mln for Detaining Greenpeace Ship
    Tags:
    charge, Arrest, Greenpeace, Greenpeace UK, Donald Trump, Scotland, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Trumping Theresa
    Trumping Theresa
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse