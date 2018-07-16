Register
21:11 GMT +316 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Northern League leader Matteo Salvini

    Salvini Left World Cup Award Ceremony Early Due to Conflict With Macron - Source

    © AP Photo / Luca Bruno
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini deliberately left the FIFA World Cup final prior to an award ceremony over an ongoing disagreement with French President Emanuel Macron, a source in the Italian delegation visiting Moscow told Sputnik.

    "Salvini left the stadium prior to the ceremony, during which President Macron was awarding his football team because of the tense relations between Italy and France and his personal conflict with Macron," the source said.

    Macron arrived in Moscow to support his national team, which beat Croatia 4-2 on Sunday evening.

    Macron and Salvini have been locked in disagreement since June when Italy closed its ports to the Aquarius vessel, which was carrying migrants rescued in the Mediterranean while attempting to get to Europe from Africa.

    READ MORE: Italy's Deputy PM Salvini Looking Forward to Revive Cooperation With Russia

    German police officers standing in front of migrants waiting to cross the border from Austria to Germany near Freilassing, Germany September 17, 2015.
    © REUTERS / Michaela Rehle
    EU States Fail to Agree on 'Return Centers' Pushed by Austria to Stem Migration
    Macron harshly criticized Rome for the decision, accusing the nation of "cynicism and irresponsibility."

    Salvini, in turn, argued that he did not need advice from a country that did not comply with its obligations for migrant admission and called on Macron to prove that he was paying attention to the issue by accepting the migrants who should have been relocated in France over the past years.

    Russia hosted its first FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15.

    Related:

    Rome to Be 'One of the First' to Support Lifting Anti-Russia Sanctions - Salvini
    Italy's Deputy PM Salvini Looking Forward to Revive Cooperation With Russia
    Salvini Blasts Decision to Release 67 Rescued Migrants From Coast Guard Boat
    Salvini's 'League of Leagues', Arab Anti-Turkish Warnings, Papua Violence
    Tags:
    award ceremony, football, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Matteo Salvini, Emmanuel Macron, Italy, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Trumping Theresa
    Trumping Theresa
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse