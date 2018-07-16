Register
    British Conservative Party Member of Parliament (MP) and Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg arrives to speak to the media on Embankment Pier without boarding a fishing boat that went on to take part in a protest stunt with fish being thrown off it into the River Thames outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Wednesday, March 21, 2018In this image from TV, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May gives a statement to parliament Monday July 9, 2018.

    British PM May Faces "WhatsApp Rebellion" Over Chequers Brexit Plan

    Opposition to the Prime Minister’s plan centres around plans to create a UK-EU Customs Area and continued British adherence to European industry rules and standards.

    Up to one hundred Conservative MPs have reportedly joined a WhatsApp group seeking to coordinate opposition in the party against Prime Minister Theresa May's blueprint for Britain's exit from the European Union agreed at Chequers a week ago.

    The group of MPs, principally comprised of so-called "Hard Brexiteers," are reportedly planning to vote on amendments to the plan put forward by the "European Research Group," which is linked to the conservative right wing of the party.

    At least nine members of Theresa May's government have resigned over her Brexit blueprint including former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis. Opposition is principally linked to the Prime Minister's willingness to continue adhering to European industry rules and regulations after Brexit despite having no say in formulating them.

    The concession on so-called "regulatory alignment" with the EU was attempt by May to solve the most intractable element of the negotiations with Brussels, namely the Northern Irish border.

    Leading Conservative supporters of a "hard Brexit" such as MP Jacob Rees-Mogg have become increasingly vocal in their criticisms of Mrs May's handling of the Brexit process, describing the Chequers plan as "hopeless" and that it crossed red lines that could threaten her leadership. 

