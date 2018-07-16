Britain Seeks 'Constructive' Relations With Russia in the Long Term - PM May

The UK Prime Minister Theresa May says she supports US President Trump's meeting with Russian President Putin, but London will continue to "deter and counter" attempts by Russia to threaten Western values.

The long-term objective is a constructive relationship with Russia, according to Theresa May.

The British prime minister, addressing members of parliament, said that it was necessary to clearly convey to Russia in which areas Moscow needs to change its "behavior."

UK-Russia relations have seriously deteriorated amid repeated accusations from the British side of Russian involvement in nerve agent attacks, first in March with the Skripals and the second with the Amesbury incident.

READ MORE: Amesbury Poisoning: Toxic Agent Was Reportedly Stored in Perfume Bottle

On June 30, Charlie Rowley and Dawn Sturgess were hospitalized after collapsing at their home in Amesbury , located several miles away from Salisbury , where the Skripals were found in a similar condition in March.

The cause for the hospitalization was reportedly exposure to a nerve agent, which is claimed to be of Russian origin, although Moscow has repeatedly denied any involvement in creating or storing the A-234 nerve agent.