Two Die After Celebrations in France Over World Cup Win Turn Violent - Reports

Two fans have reportedly died during celebrations in France after the country won the 2018 FIFA World Cup by beating Croatia 4-2 in the final.

On Sunday France secured its second World Cup champion title at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium, 20 years after winning its first World Cup on home soil in 1998. Fans across the country immediately took to streets to celebrate their national team's victory.

The nation celebrated through the night. The celebrations, however, were marred by the deaths of two fans and violence, which erupted in Paris late on Sunday.

La chanson de Pavard est décidément celle qui aura été la plus balancée à Lyon ce soir, ici devant le Palais de Justice. #FRACRO #CM2018 via @20Minutes pic.twitter.com/LSYPLDJp2U — Jérémy Laugier (@JeremyLaugier) July 15, 2018

Un Lyonnais aura donc légèrement sacrifié son utilitaire pour fêter ce 2e titre mondial dans la vieille ville après #FRACRO #CM2018 via @20Minutes pic.twitter.com/k6r9aqZY5H — Jérémy Laugier (@JeremyLaugier) July 15, 2018

​A 50-year-old France fan broke his neck after jumping into a canal in the city of Annecy at the end of his team's World Cup winning match, The Mirror reported. Another fan was reportedly killed in a car accident, as it crashed into a tree.

Meanwhile in the middle of Paris violence broke out.

French CRS riot police advance during clashes on the Champs-Elysees avenue after France win the Soccer World Cup final. © REUTERS / Gonzalo Fuentes

France fans are seen during clashes on the Champs-Elysees avenue after France win the Soccer World Cup final. © REUTERS / Gonzalo Fuentes

France fans are seen during clashes on the Champs-Elysees avenue after France win the Soccer World Cup final.

Riot police were deployed to the scene and the Champs Élysées remained closed in the early hours of Monday.

La police faisait rien, ils avançaient avec leurs camions. La nouvelle France a commencer a balancer des bouteilles en verre. Résultat, lacrymo en réponse.

Y'a plus rien à attendre de ce pays.#FRACRO#CM2018 #ChampionsDuMonde pic.twitter.com/jaQbxCOXSD — Marco (@Marcohohow) July 15, 2018

​Several shops were damaged during the unrest, windows were smashed and several cars we flipped.

VIDEO: Champs-Elysees in #Paris is a mess after riots have broken out following #FRA’s #WorldCup win. Multiple cars have been destroyed. pic.twitter.com/9SRlkdG9yW — Raveen Aujmaya (@raveenaujmaya) July 15, 2018

A quick look at the damage on the streets of Paris in the aftermath of the football celebrations which turned into chaos. Horrifying @1NewsNZ pic.twitter.com/Jrlm61XQmF — Joy Reid (@JoyReidTVNZ) July 15, 2018

​​The police reportedly used tear gas in some areas, while the authorities shut down Metro services, trains and other transport.