Russian Lower House Delegation Plans to Visit Germany in October

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A delegation of Russian lawmakers plans to have a trip to Germany in October, during which it expects to visit the northeastern city of Greifswald, where the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipelines enter the German territory, the chairman of the Russian lower house’s energy committee told Sputnik.

"We are planning [a trip] within the framework of the "friendship group." The delegation is set to visit Germany, presumably, on October 15-19. The agenda for the trip is currently being formed. According to the preliminary plan, we are set to visit Thuringia and Pomerania … and Greifswald, it is the site where the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines enter the German territory," Pavel Zavalny, who oversees relations with the Bundestag, said.

© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev Germans Increasingly Opposed to Sanctions Against Russia - AfD Party Lawmaker

The Russian lawmakers also planned to hold talks with the members of the German-Russian group in the Bundestag, Zavalny added.

The composition of the Russian delegation has not been formed yet, according to the lawmaker.

READ MORE: Poland, Britain Prepare for Two-Front Political Crusade Against Russia, Germany

In June, Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the lower house of the Russian parliament, met with Vice President of the Bundestag Thomas Oppermann in Moscow to discuss interparliamentary cooperation, the situation in Syria and Ukraine, and Russia’s relations with NATO.