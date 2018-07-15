Register
22:16 GMT +315 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Protesters demonstrate with a banner 'Refugees welcome!' in Dresden, eastern Germany, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2015. A refugee shelter was attacked by far-right protesters in Heidenau near Dresden over the last weekend.

    German FM Recalls 1951 Refugee Convention Adopted to Prevent Future Holocausts

    © AP Photo / Jens Meyer
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    EU countries held a mini-summit on June 28 to discuss the ongoing migration problem and find ways to resolve it. However, several countries, such as Germany and Italy, slammed the results of the summit as lacking in detail and concrete measures.

    German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has taken to the Twitter to remind everyone that most of the world's countries signed the Geneva Refugee Convention in 1951 and must still uphold it as a "beacon of humanity," recalling the international conference in French Evian, which took place 80 years ago and failed to provide German Jews a way out of the Nazi-ruled state.

    According to articles 31-33 of the 1951 Geneva Refugee Convention, countries cannot punish asylum seekers that illegally cross borders, expel or return them to their country of origin. The convention was signed after many Jews had failed to leave Germany, with most countries having rejected to issue entry visas to them, resulting in them becoming victims in the holocaust carried out by the Nazis.

    Some of the most famous victims of the pre-war period's restrictive immigration were Anne Frank's family who, as researchers have recently discovered, had applied multiple times for asylum in the US, but were never granted it due to bureaucracy and annual visa quotas. In the end, her family gave up hope of receiving the asylum and tried to hide in Netherlands, but were ultimately caught by the Nazis and sent to Auschwitz. By the end of the war, only Anne Frank's father had survived the genocide.

    READ MORE: Anne Frank's Family Failed to Escape From Nazis to US Due to Its Bureaucracy

    The Evian Conference in 1938 gathered 32 countries in a bid to find a solution to the influx of Jewish immigrants, but ended without any significant success or binding agreements, essentially leaving the situation unresolved. Nazi Germany later gloated over the conference's results, pointing out that the countries that had criticized Germany's policies towards the Jews had also denied them asylum.

    Related:

    Salvini Blasts Decision to Release 67 Rescued Migrants From Coast Guard Boat
    Italian Deputy PM Demands EU Border Protection 'Before Taking a Single Migrant'
    Unpublished Book on Islam May Prove German Migrant Policy Wrong - AfD MP
    Rome Closes Ports to Italian Ship With Migrants for 1st Time, Vows Punishment
    Trump's Request to Expand Detention of Migrant Children Reportedly Rejected
    Serbia Will Not Become 'Hub' for Migrants – Deputy Foreign Minister
    Truckers Are 'Complicit' In Trafficking Migrants to Britain, Says NCA Chief
    Tags:
    international law, refugees, Geneva Refugee Convention, Heiko Maas, Nazi Germany, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Trumping Theresa
    Trumping Theresa
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse