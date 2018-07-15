Register
22:17 GMT +315 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    League leader Matteo Salvini signs the party symbol during a meeting in Rome, Italy, March 1, 2018

    Italy's Deputy PM Salvini Looking Forward to Revive Cooperation With Russia

    © REUTERS / Alessandro Bianchi
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 100

    ROME (Sputnik) - Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said upon his arrival in Moscow on Sunday that he was looking forward to restoring cooperation with Russia.

    "I am looking forward to returning to [joint] work, maintaining a dialogue, tackling cultural and trade cooperation between Italy and Russia, since sanctions have never been a solution in the history of humanity," Matteo Salvini said in an interview with the Rainews24 TV channel.

    A migrant, who is part of a group intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast in the Mediterranean sea, reacts on a rescue boat upon arriving at a port in Malaga, Spain August 7, 2017
    © REUTERS / Jon Nazca
    'Before Taking a Single Migrant in Italy, We Want the EU to Protect Borders' - Salvini
    Salvini also called for "unlocking all channels" to fund small and medium-sized enterprises in Russia, stressing that it "would be a wise signal."

    He noted that, during his visit, he planned to meet with Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, officials from the Russian Security Council, and representatives of Italian and Russian business communities.

    "I am proud to be the first minister of the new Italian government who arrived with an official mission to Russia – not for the [2018 World Cup final match] but – for tomorrow’s political and economic talks," the politician said, speaking at the embassy in Moscow.

    Salvini, along with other senior foreign officials, arrived in Russia to attend the 2018 FIFA World Cup final in Sunday evening and hold talks with the country’s leadership.

    READ MORE: Salvini Blasts Decision to Release 67 Rescued Migrants From Coast Guard Boat

    Matteo Salvini gives his speech during the traditional League party rally in Pontida, northern Italy, Sunday, July 1, 2018
    © AP Photo / Luca Bruno
    Italy's Deputy PM Hopes to Meet Putin During Visit to Moscow for World Cup Final
    According to Salvini, he received an invitation to visit the country form the Russian security services and intends to discuss migration and counterterrorism with his Russian counterparts.

    The new Italian government, a coalition comprising the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) and the Eurosceptic Lega party, led by Salvini, has consistently called for the lifting of anti-Russia sanctions and Moscow’s reinstatement as a strategic mediator of the Syrian, Libyan and Yemeni crises, and a partner in counterterrorism efforts.

    Related:

    Spain Warns Ronaldo: 'Even in Italy, Arrest Warrant Could Be Activated'
    Wales Legend Giggs Suggests Messi Obsession Moved Cristiano Ronaldo to Italy
    Pivot to the Med: Italy Wants NATO to Rebalance Resourses From East Europe
    Italy Keen to Work With Russia on Securing Libya to Fix Migration Issues
    Tags:
    meeting, cooperation, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Matteo Salvini, Italy, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Trumping Theresa
    Trumping Theresa
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse