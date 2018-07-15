Bavarian Police to Patrol German Border Preventing Illegal Migration - Ministry

According to Germany's interior ministry, Bavarian state police will patrol the border in order to check for migrants entering the country. In a statement issued Sunday, the ministry said that Bavarian police will be able to conduct checks along the country's southern border with Austria "at the request or with the consent of federal police."
Previously, Horst Seehover, the leader of the CSU and also Germany's interior minister, clashed with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the issue of migration, promoting his own plan and urging for more strict policies, particularly in the area of border control.
Since 2015, Europe has been facing a migration crisis, triggered by armed conflicts and economic hardships in Africa and the Middle East. The EU has been struggling to accommodate hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing war-torn countries, with a major part of them heading to Germany.
