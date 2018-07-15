Register
    A police officer stands in front of screening erected behind John Baker House as forensic tents are erected, after it was confirmed that two people had been poisoned with the nerve-agent Novichok, in Amesbury, Britain

    Son of Deceased Amesbury Victim Asks Trump to Raise Issue With Putin

    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    Dawn Sturgess, 44 died in the hospital on July 8 after allegedly being exposed to an A-234 nerve agent in Amesbury. Another victim of the poisoning, Charlie Rowley, 45, regained consciousness on July 10, with medics stating the next day he was no longer in critical condition.

    Ewan Hope, the son of the diseased Dawn Sturgess, 44, who recently died after being allegedly poisoned with the A-234 nerve agent, has said in an interview with the Sunday Mirror that he wanted US President Donald Trump to raise the case of her mother's death in talks with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki next Monday. He noted that although he doesn't agree with Donald Trump's politics, he needs "to get justice for mum."

    Earlier several UK officials, such as Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson, blamed Russia for the poisoning and death of Dawn Sturgess, claiming she was the victim of contamination by the poison that Moscow allegedly used in Salisbury against the Skripals. The Kremlin has denied all accusations and instead offered to conduct a thorough joint investigation into the incident, saying that the Amesbury incident "poses a danger not only to UK citizens, but to all other Europeans." London has ignored that offer.

    READ MORE: Amesbury Poisoning: 1 Dead, 1 Recovering, 1 Novichok Bottle, No Cooperation

    Charlie Rowley, 45 and Dawn Sturgess, 44, were hospitalized after losing consciousness and showing signs of  poisoning at their home in the British city of Amesbury, located just several miles away from Salisbury, where four months prior former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found in a similar condition.

    At the time, the UK accused Russia of allegedly poisoning the Skripals with the A-234 nerve agent that British authorities have named "Novichok." Moscow denied that allegation, offering its help in cracking the case and finding those responsible for the Salisbury attack. The UK rejected that offer as well.

    Related:

    UK Investigators Collect Over 400 Samples Related to Amesbury Incident - Police
    Amesbury Poisoning: 1 Dead, 1 Recovering, 1 Novichok Bottle, No Cooperation
    Independent Verification of Agent in Amesbury Not Transparent - Russian Embassy
    UK Police Says Found Source of Deadly Substance Used in Amesbury Incident
    Toxicology Experts on Amesbury Incident: Toxin Could Hardly Last Since Salisbury
    UK Gov't Gives South Wiltshire $6.63Mln Following Salisbury, Amesbury Incidents
    Charlie Rowley, Poisoned in Amesbury No Longer in Critical Condition - Hospital
    Tags:
    A234 nerve agent, Novichok, Dawn Sturgess, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Amesbury, United Kingdom
