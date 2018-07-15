Register
15:27 GMT +315 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Tommy Robinson, left, the former leader of the far-right EDL English Defence League group walks past police officers as he leaves after an appearance at Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2013.

    Trump Envoy Warns UK to Treat Jailed Robinson 'Sympathetically' - Reports

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Europe
    Get short URL
    220

    The co-founder of the right-wing English Defence League, Tommy Robinson, has been sentenced for violating a law on courtroom reporting after streaming outside a closed criminal trial.

    US Ambassador for International Religious Freedom and former Senator Sam Brownback has raised the issue of English Defence League (EDL) co-founder Tommy Robinson's imprisonment in talks with Sir Kim Darroch, the UK's ambassador to the US, Reuters reported on July 14. The news agency cited an anonymous British official and two other anonymous sources close to the organizers of the protests in London in support of freeing Robinson.

    According to Reuters, Brownback expressed concern at how Robinson's case has been handled, allegedly warning the UK envoy that if the EDL co-founder isn't treated "sympathetically," Trump's administration could criticize the UK government in regards to its handling of the case. Neither Brownback, nor Darroch have commented on the news, while a US State Department spokesman has said that the sources' information is "completely false," according to Reuters, but failed to provide further details.

    READ MORE: Tommy Robinson Supporters to March for His Freedom Amid Pro-Trump London Rally

    Tommy Robinson (whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon), co-founder and former leader of the anti-immigrant EDL, now a journalist and anti-Islamist activist, was arrested on May 25 accused of breaching the peace outside the Leeds Crown Court when he streamed an hour-long video outside the courthouse where a trial for a gang rape case was taking place. He was sentenced to 13 months in prison.

    Supporters of Robinson have set up an online petition for his release, which has gathered over 600,000 signatures. The petition claims that the activist was sentenced for "reporting on Muslim grooming gangs" and "informing the public of all the wrongs committed in the name of Allah."

    READ MORE: 'Trump is Welcome, You're Not': Tommy Robinson Supporters Lambast London Mayor

    Robinson's supporters also organized a rally in support of freeing him from prison, which subsequently merged with pro-Trump protests taking place in London on the day of the US president's visit to the city. Robinson will be appealing his sentence on July 18.

    Related:

    Tommy Robinson Supporters to March for His Freedom Amid Pro-Trump London Rally
    Morrissey Cancels UK, European Tour Dates Amid Backlash Over Robinson Support
    'Trump is Welcome, You're Not': Tommy Robinson Supporters Lambast London Mayor
    Hundreds Protest in London Demanding Release of EDL Co-Founder Tommy Robinson
    'Free Tommy Robinson!': Norwegian Senior Journalist Backs Embattled UK Activist
    Meghan Markle's Sister Defends Tommy Robinson, Sparking Twitter Backlash
    #FreeTommy: Jailing of EDL Founder Robinson Sparks Outrage Among Supporters
    Tommy Robinson is an Idiot!
    Tags:
    freedom of speech, lobbying, English Defence League, Donald Trump, Tommy Robinson, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    High Heels and Powerful Husbands: First Ladies' Club Meets in Belgium
    High Heels and Powerful Husbands: First Ladies' Club Meets in Belgium
    Trumping Theresa
    Trumping Theresa
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse