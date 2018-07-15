Register
    U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May hold a press conference after their meeting at Chequers in Buckinghamshire, Britain July 13, 2018

    UK PM Theresa May Reveals Trump Told Her to Sue EU

    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    In an interview to the UK Sun newspaper released on Thursday, Trump blasted May's Brexit policy and said the UK prime minister had not listened to his advice on EU departure.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May stated that US President Donald Trump had advised her to sue the European Union.

    "He told me I should sue the EU," May told BBC television. "Sue the EU. Not go into negotiations — sue them."

    According to May, it is non-negotiable that the UK is leaving the Customs Union.

    She also added that Trump told her to be careful.

    "What the president also said at that press conference was "Don't walk away. Don't walk away from the negotiations. Then you're stuck."

    READ MORE: The Brexit Betrayal and Future of UKIP

    During a joint press conference with May, Donald Trump stated that relations between London and Washington were at the "highest level of special," also denying reports on him criticizing the head of the British government in an interview to the Sun newspaper, published on Thursday.

    "I did not criticize the prime minister. I have a lot of respect for the prime minister. Unfortunately, there was the story that was done, which was, you know, generally fine, but it did not put in what I said about the prime minister, and I said tremendous things… It's called fake news," Trump stressed.

    Previously, US President faced major protests in Great Britain against his policies during a four-day visit to Great Britain.

    Brexit Plans or 'No Brexit at All'

    Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister stated in her article for the Daily Mail newspaper that there might be no withdrawal of the UK from the bloc at all in light of the revolts by both pro- and anti-EU MPs against her White Paper Plans.

    "This is the scale of the opportunity before us and my message to the country this weekend is simple: we need to keep our eyes on the prize. If we don't, we risk ending up with no Brexit at all. This is a time to be practical and pragmatic — backing our plan to get Britain out of the European Union on March 29 next year and delivering for the British people… I am going to fight for our Brexit deal — because it is the right deal for Britain," May said in her article.

    She also underlined the fact that leaving the bloc would restore the national sovereignty of the country, letting the UK parliament to adopt its laws and the UK courts to enforce them with no obstacles.

    British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, left and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrive for a meeting during the NATO summit of heads of state and government, at the NATO headquarters, in Brussels on Thursday, May 25, 2017
    © AP Photo / Thierry Charlier/Pool
    May's Polling Figures Plummet in Wake of Brexit White Paper
    On Thursday, the government published its long-anticipated White Paper on the United Kingdom's relations with the EU after Brexit. The document confirmed that London was to leave the EU Single Market and the Customs Union, ending free movement and the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice in the United Kingdom. It also announced plans introduce a special customs procedure with the European Union, which would be implemented gradually.

    READ MORE: Trump Spills Beans on Queen's Private Views on Brexit in Latest Protocol Breach

    In addition, the White Paper proposed to establish a new security partnership in order continue exchange of intelligence information between Britain and the European countries, as well as Londons's participation in the work of the Europol and the Eurojust.

    Last week discussion on the matter resulted in resignations of Brexit Secretary David Davis and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in protest against May's stance.

    Tags:
    Brexit, Theresa May, Donald Trump, United Kingdom, United States
