Register
08:37 GMT +315 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    People hold banners during a protest against the imprisonment of the Catalan separatist leaders in Barcelona, Spain, July 14, 2018.

    Police Counted Thousands at Rally in Support of Catalan Independence Politicians

    © REUTERS / Albert Gea
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    MADRID (Sputnik) – Some 110,000 demonstrators took to streets in Barcelona on Saturday calling on authorities to halt the crackdown on politicians accused of having a role in the organization of the 2017 Catalan independence referendum, the city police said.

    The rally was organized by the Catalan National Assembly organization, Omnium Cultural association and the Catalan civil right association.

    The demonstration was held under the slogan "No prison, no exile, we want you to be home." The protesters called on the authorities to lift charges against those Catalan politicians who are in jail, and those who are fleeing from Spanish justice abroad.

    A woman wearing a Spanish flag on her shoulders looks at a giant flag of Catalonia as people celebrate a holiday known as Dia de la Hispanidad or Spain's National Day in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Santi Palacios
    'EU Should Hang Their Heads in Shame' - Lawyer on Catalonia Referendum Handling
    Quim Torra, the head of the Catalan government, Roger Torrent, the regional parliament speaker, former government head Artur Mas and other politicians participated in the rally.

    In March, the Spanish Supreme Court charged 25 Catalan politicians over their role in the organization of the independence referendum. While some politicians were jailed, others have fled abroad prompting Spanish authorities to issue international arrest warrants and extradition requests.

    • People hold banners during a protest against the imprisonment of the Catalan separatist leaders, in Barcelona, Spain, July 14, 2018.
      People hold banners during a protest against the imprisonment of the Catalan separatist leaders, in Barcelona, Spain, July 14, 2018.
      © Sputnik / Albert Gea
    • People hold banners during a protest against the imprisonment of the Catalan separatist leaders, in Barcelona, Spain, July 14, 2018. The banner reads: No prison, no exile, we want you at home.
      People hold banners during a protest against the imprisonment of the Catalan separatist leaders, in Barcelona, Spain, July 14, 2018. The banner reads: "No prison, no exile, we want you at home".
      © REUTERS / Albert Gea
    • People hold banners during a protest against the imprisonment of the Catalan separatist leaders, in Barcelona, Spain, July 14, 2018.
      People hold banners during a protest against the imprisonment of the Catalan separatist leaders, in Barcelona, Spain, July 14, 2018.
      © REUTERS / Albert Gea
    1 / 3
    © Sputnik / Albert Gea
    People hold banners during a protest against the imprisonment of the Catalan separatist leaders, in Barcelona, Spain, July 14, 2018.

    Earlier this week, a German court ruled that extradition of Catalan government former head Carles Puigdemont, under whose leadership the referendum was organized, was possible on the charges of misuse of public funds, brought against him by the Spanish authorities. However, the court did not authorize extradition on the charges of rebellion, also facing Puigdemont in Spain.

    Ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont speaks during a media conference in Brussels on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017
    © AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
    German Court Rules to Extradite Ex-Catalan Head Puigdemont For Public Funds Misuse
    Puigdemont and his supporters said they would fight to prove the innocence of the Catalan politicians involved in the organization of the referendum.

    During the October 1 referendum, over 90 percent of the Catalan voters supported the region’s secession from Spain. The Catalan parliament subsequently declared the region’s independence from Spain, prompting the central authorities to the regional authorities and invoke the direct administration over the region.

    Related:

    Left-Wing Catalan Party Vows to Pursue Catalonia's Independence After Elections
    Skier Blasts Through Snowbound Catalonia With Backpack Fan
    Aircraft Crash in Spain's Catalonia Leaves 3 People Killed - Authorities (PHOTO)
    Putin Backs Spanish Integrity Amid Russian Meddling Claims in Catalonia
    Catalan President Urges Madrid to Get Down to Catalonia-Related Issues
    Tags:
    rally, independence, European Union, Catalonia, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    High Heels and Powerful Husbands: First Ladies' Club Meets in Belgium
    High Heels and Powerful Husbands: First Ladies' Club Meets in Belgium
    Trumping Theresa
    Trumping Theresa
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse