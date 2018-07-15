UK Police Say Arrested 12 Demonstrators During Saturday’s Rallies in London

LONDON (Sputnik) – Twelve people were arrested on Saturday amid major demonstrations in London, the Scotland Yard said in a statement.

"A total of 12 people have been arrested for the following: one woman was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder; two men were arrested on suspicion of public order offences; one man was arrested on suspicion of fireworks offences. Eight men were arrested on suspicion of assault at Storey's Gate, Westminster," the Metropolitan Police said in the statement.

All those apprehended had been taken to a Central London police station, the statement added.

The police reported about two major demonstrations which took place in London on Saturday. One of the rallies welcomed US President Donald Trump who is currently visiting the United Kingdom. Participants of the other rallies demanded the liberation of far-right activist Tommy Robinson who is serving a 13-month jail term.

A Sputnik correspondent also reported about anti-Trump and anti-Robinson rallies, and demonstrations against racism and migration restrictions.

Security measures were tightened in the UK capital during the demonstrations, according to the correspondent. Hundreds of police officers were deployed to the areas where the demonstrations were held to ensure the security during the rallies. Despite these efforts to ensure public order, demonstrators engaged in clashes with each other.

Numerous ambulance cars were dispatched to the areas where the rallies were held to respond to possible emergencies amid high temperatures in the UK capital.

London has been rocked by a series of rallies timed to Trump’s visit over the past days. Nick Dearden, a spokesman for the UK Stop Trump Coalition, told Sputnik that up to 250,000 people joined the rally against the US president in the UK capital on Friday.

Trump’s trip to the United Kingdom is his first official visit to the country since taking office in 2017. The visit has repeatedly been delayed due to protests against it held across the United Kingdom.