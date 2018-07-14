Ryanair Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Passengers' Ears Start Bleeding

None of the passengers suffered any serious injury, but several had to remain in Frankfurt for treatment, while others simply decided to discontinue their journey.

Ryanair flight FR7312 from Dublin to Zadar, Croatia was forced to make an emergency landing in Frankfurt, Germany after the cabin lost air pressure. According to Flightradar24.com, the flight sharply descended from 37,000 to 10,000 feet 80 minutes after take-off.

READ MORE: 'Hardcore' Landing for Terrified Ryanair Passengers

After a successful landing, German medical services examined the passengers, taking 33 of them to hospital. A police spokesman reported that some of the passengers had experienced bleeding from their ears. The German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation (BFU), which deals with incidents involving aircraft, will retrieve the flight recorders in order to determine the cause of the cabin's loss of air pressure.

Some of the passengers decided to abort their journey after the incident. Ryanair, which is the largest airline in Europe by number of passenger, has agreed to compensate passengers for their hotel costs.