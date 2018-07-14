FreeTommyRobinson Demo, Welcome Trump Rally Held in London

Tommy Robinson (whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon), the former leader of the anti-immigrant EDL was arrested on May 25 and accused of breaching the peace outside Leeds Crown Court for using social networks to broadcast an hour-long video outside the courthouse. He was summarily sentenced to 13 months in prison and is currently serving jail time. However, he is set to appeal his sentence on July 18.
READ MORE: Tommy Robinson Supporters to March for His Freedom Amid Pro-Trump London Rally
Now, London is dealing with two rallies — the protest in support of Tommy Robinson and the Welcome Trump demo.
FOLLOW SPUTNIK'S LIVE FEED TO LEARN MORE:
All comments
Show new comments (0)