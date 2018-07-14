FreeTommyRobinson Demo, Welcome Trump Rally Held in London

Supporters of Tommy Robinson, the co-founder of the right-wing English Defense League, are protesting in London demanding the activist be released. The #FreeTommyRobinson rally is expected to converge with the Welcome Trump procession in the British capital to mark the US president’s first state visit to the United Kingdom.

Tommy Robinson (whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon), the former leader of the anti-immigrant EDL was arrested on May 25 and accused of breaching the peace outside Leeds Crown Court for using social networks to broadcast an hour-long video outside the courthouse. He was summarily sentenced to 13 months in prison and is currently serving jail time. However, he is set to appeal his sentence on July 18.

Trump’s trip to the United Kingdom is his first official visit to the country since taking office in 2017. The visit has repeatedly been delayed due to protests against it held across the United Kingdom.

Now, London is dealing with two rallies — the protest in support of Tommy Robinson and the Welcome Trump demo.

