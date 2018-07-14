German Agency Urges Harley-Davidson to Build Motorcycles in Berlin

America’s iconic motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson is feeling the pinch of an ongoing tariff war between the EU and the US.

A German business agency has called on Harley-Davidson to start up operations in Berlin after the legendary American brand said it was going to move some of its production abroad amid an EU-US trade spat.

"Berlin is the city of freedom. You are looking for freedom? Freedom Machine Berlin is our answer," the head of the Berlin Partner agency, Stefan Franzke, wrote to Harley-Davison's CEO Matthew Levatich.

In an interview with the German daily Tagesspiegel Franzke said that in his letter to Levatich he had advertised Berlin's "dynamism" in the "heart of Europe" and that the city already hosted a BMW motorbike factory.

Late last month, Harley-Davidson said it was planning to move some of its motorcycle production abroad to avoid stiff EU tariffs on imported US-made motorcycles imposed in response to Washington’s decision to levy tariffs on EU steel and aluminum.