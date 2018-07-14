N Ireland’s Sinn Fein Reports Explosives Thrown at Former Leader’s Home

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An explosive device was thrown overnight at the Belfast home of Gerry Adams, the former leader of the Irish republican Sinn Fein party, it said Saturday.

Sinn Fein’s policing and justice spokesman Gerry Kelly in the statement slammed the attack a cowardly act, adding another explosive was hurled at the home of Irish pro-independence activist Bobby Storey.

© AFP 2018 / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS Theresa May's Northern Irish ‘Allies' Derail Her Brexit Negotiations

"These were reprehensible and cowardly attacks on the family homes of Gerry Adams and Bobby Storey. Grandchildren were in the driveway of Adams' home minutes before the attack," he said.

READ MORE: EU Brexit Draft Text Made DUP 'More Isolated' in Irish Border Debate — Sinn Fein

He added the assaults were "desperate acts of increasingly desperate and irrelevant groups." Adams, a lawmaker in the Republic of Ireland, tweeted that all was well and no one had been hurt.