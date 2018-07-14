N Ireland’s Sinn Fein Reports Explosives Thrown at Former Leader’s Home

Sinn Fein’s policing and justice spokesman Gerry Kelly in the statement slammed the attack a cowardly act, adding another explosive was hurled at the home of Irish pro-independence activist Bobby Storey.
He added the assaults were "desperate acts of increasingly desperate and irrelevant groups." Adams, a lawmaker in the Republic of Ireland, tweeted that all was well and no one had been hurt.
