UK Police Says Found Source of Deadly Substance Used in Amesbury Incident

The Metropolitan Police Friday that it had found a small bottle, containing Novichok nerve agent, in the house of one of the Amesbury incident victims.

"On Wednesday, 11 July, a small bottle was recovered during searches of Charlie Rowley's house in Amesbury," police said in a statement. "Scientists have now confirmed to us that the substance contained within the bottle is Novichok."

The police further said that it would take necessary tests to establish whether Novichok found in Rowley's house was from the same batch that was used in the Skripals case.

One of the victims, 44-year-old Dawn Sturgess, died in a hospital on Sunday, while her partner, 45-year-old Charlie Rowley, regained consciousness on July 11.

On the morning of July 4, the UK police reported a "serious incident" in Amesbury, Wiltshire, where two people were exposed to an unknown substance and were hospitalized in critical condition. Later, Scotland Yard confirmed that the man and woman were poisoned with the same substance as the Skripals.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW