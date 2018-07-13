May's Polling Figures Plummet in Wake of Brexit White Paper

In the space of one week, the Prime Minister has had to face down cabinet resignations, a possible party revolt and an unpopular visit from the US president.

British Prime Minister Theresa May's approval ratings have fallen to their lowest level since she took over leadership of the government in the wake of the June 2016 Brexit referendum. According to national polling conducted by YouGov, Mrs. May has the support of only 25 percent of the electorate, with 62 percent having an unfavourable view of her leadership, placing her overall satisfaction rating as Prime Minister at minus 37 percent.

The disheartening results for the PM come amidst her most difficult week as PM, having seen the resignation of two of her most senior cabinet members, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis and continuing opposition from the Hard Brexiteers of the Conservative Party to the content of her "Brexit White paper" which they feel does not go far enough in breaking from Europe.

In a statement to the British media, YouGov commented that, "While it is not possible to directly determine how much the events of the past week are responsible for the change, as the last results are from early May and much has happened in that time period, it is clear that the public is turning against the Prime Minister."