Register
19:42 GMT +313 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Shain Lester, who was forced into a marriage at the age of 16

    'My Summer Holiday Was a Trap': UK Woman Was Forced to Marry a Stranger at 16

    © Photo : West Midlands Police
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    A British woman duped into marrying a stranger in India has told her harrowing story at a national conference on forced marriage in Birmingham. The event took place on the eve of a national Day of Memory for victims of honor killings in the UK.

    Shain Lester, from Walsall in the English Midlands, was awaiting her GCSE exam results in 1990 when she was tricked into going on a family holiday to India.

    "I was told it was a summer holiday, a time to have some fun and relax after my GCSEs. But it turned out I was being lured abroad to marry a man I'd never met before, who didn't speak English, and with whom I had nothing in common. I was 16, just a child, I didn't want to marry anyone let alone a stranger. But I felt I had no option, I was in a foreign country with no-one to turn to; it was expected of me and if I refused it would somehow bring shame on the family," said Shain, who spent four months in India and then came back to England with her new husband, who had secured a spousal visa.

    Suffered Regular Beatings and Rapes

    Shain suffered regular beatings, rapes and sexual assaults before taking shelter at a women's refuge.

    ​"I lived with this man for seven months, the worst seven months of my life and I knew I had to leave as I couldn't take it any longer. I left the family home for a women's refuge. It was the first step in rebuilding my life," she said.

    Shain, who is now 43, was speaking at a conference held on the eve of what would have been the 32nd birthday of Shafilea Ahmed, a 17-year-old student from Warrington in the north of England, who was killed by her parents and dumped in a stream in the Lake District after she became too "westernized" and rejected a forced marriage. Saturday, July 14, is now a national Day of Memory for all victims of honor killings. 

    When Shain made her allegations back in 1990 the police were ill-prepared for such a culturally sensitive case and no charges were ever brought.

    But nowadays police forces across the UK are well aware of the dangers of forced marriages and so-called honor crimes and are prepared to take action.

    ​"I now work in a police environment and see that officers are well-trained to protect potential victims of forced marriage and honor-based abuse. Support is out there and I would urge anyone worried about being forced into marriage to seek help," said Shain, who works with West Midlands Police helping to idenfity the immigration status of crime victims.

    'No-One Should Suffer Like I Did'

    "There are no doubt many other women and men, boys and girls enduring the same as I did. No-one should be expected to suffer like this and put up with abuse for fear of somehow damaging 'family honour'," said Shain, who is now happily remarried.

    "There needs to be a change in the South Asian community. Women need to be empowered to speak out about sensitive issues, abuse that goes on behind closed doors, and understand there is help out there," said Shain.

    In 2012 Shafilea Ahmed's parents Iftikhar, 51, and Farzana, 48, were jailed for life and told they must serve at least 25 years behind bars.

    The couple — who were both born in Pakistan — were only convicted after Shafilea's younger sister Alesha gave evidence against her parents in court.

    Related:

    Pakistan Approves Bill Against 'Honor Killings'
    Pakistan’s First Sikh Cop Humiliated, Evicted From House in Lahore - Reports
    Suicide Attack Kills 12 at Political Party Rally in Pakistan
    Nearly 6,000 Meters Up: Two Rescued Following Fatal Avalanche in Pakistan
    Tags:
    honor killing, forced marriage, assault, honor, rape, West Midlands Police, India, England, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 7-13
    This Week in Pictures: July 7-13
    Agent Trumpsky
    Agent Trumpsky
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse