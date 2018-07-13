Labour MP Resigns From Party Over Online Abuse Scandal

Jared O’Mara has explained his online outbursts as part of his ongoing mental health issues, however opinion on Twitter has generally welcomed his leaving the Labour Party.

The Labour MP for the English electorate of Hallam Sheffield has resigned from the Labour Party after accusing it of not giving him a fair hearing over a scandal involving his posting of homophobic and misogynistic messages on Twitter.

Jared O'Mara, who displaced former Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the Liberal Democrats Nick Clegg at the 2017 general election, has previously apologised for his statements and was recently reinstated by the Labour Party after being suspended in October 2017.

VIDEO: Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O'Mara asks for forgiveness from his constituents and the country.

​"This decision has not been taken lightly but has been made following careful reflection of the decision to re-admit me back into the Labour Party following my suspension last October. I feel I have not been listened to or been given a fair investigation as I do not believe they considered my supporting evidence or got in touch with my witnesses," Mr. O'Mara said in statements to the British media.

He had been required to undergo mandatory training by a Party dispute panel which had determined there was not enough support to have him expelled altogether.

Mr. O'Mara's exit from the Labour Party would seem to leave him as an independent member of Parliament, although some observers online have insisted that he should resign as an MP as well, triggering a by-election.

More importantly when is Jared O'Mara going to resign as an MP? We all know he isn't there from his own merit and the constituency deserves a chance to elect a worthwhile Labour MP who will give them the time and representation they deserve — ⚫️ (@atwriley) July 12, 2018

If Jared had any integrity he would step down too as an MP: there needs to be a by-election in Sheffield Hallam https://t.co/jUbjbkKFEh — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) July 13, 2018

I'm certain you can be a great MP with depression, anxiety, autism and cerebral palsy. I've no doubt that those experiences can help you understand others.



But Jared O'Mara has shown absolutely none of the qualities of a great MP. Step up to the plate or get out of the way. https://t.co/cF6p47UT8c — Greg Webb (@GPWebb) July 10, 2018

It's nice that Jared O'Mara managed to sign that letter to the Guardian supporting Jew hate along with Chris Williamson, Jarvis Cocker et al before he resigned the whip. An appropriate last act as a Labour MP. — Eager Elephant (@EagerElephant) July 13, 2018