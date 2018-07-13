Register
19:42 GMT +313 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Twitter app on a mobile phone

    Labour MP Resigns From Party Over Online Abuse Scandal

    © AP Photo / Matt Rourke, File
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Jared O’Mara has explained his online outbursts as part of his ongoing mental health issues, however opinion on Twitter has generally welcomed his leaving the Labour Party.

    The Labour MP for the English electorate of Hallam Sheffield has resigned from the Labour Party after accusing it of not giving him a fair hearing over a scandal involving his posting of homophobic and misogynistic messages on Twitter.

    Jared O'Mara, who displaced former Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the Liberal Democrats Nick Clegg at the 2017 general election, has previously apologised for his statements and was recently reinstated by the Labour Party after being suspended in October 2017.

    ​"This decision has not been taken lightly but has been made following careful reflection of the decision to re-admit me back into the Labour Party following my suspension last October. I feel I have not been listened to or been given a fair investigation as I do not believe they considered my supporting evidence or got in touch with my witnesses," Mr. O'Mara said in statements to the British media.

    He had been required to undergo mandatory training by a Party dispute panel which had determined there was not enough support to have him expelled altogether.

    Mr. O'Mara's exit from the Labour Party would seem to leave him as an independent member of Parliament, although some observers online have insisted that he should resign as an MP as well, triggering a by-election.

    Related:

    Sticks & Stones: Street Naming and Diplomatic Trolling Around the World
    L.A. Noir Gets VR Remaster, Lands in Waves of Virtual Trolling (VIDEO)
    Flat Earth Theory Is Just 'Massive Space Trolling' – Russia’s ISS Cosmonaut
    Finnish Defense Bosses' Threats of 'Russian Influence' Dismissed as 'Trolling'
    Tags:
    online abuse, by-election, scandal, resignation, UK General Election 2017, British Labour Party, UK Liberal Democrats, Nick Clegg, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 7-13
    This Week in Pictures: July 7-13
    Agent Trumpsky
    Agent Trumpsky
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse