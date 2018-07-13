Register
19:00 GMT +313 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    A US soldier looks from the armored vehicle Humvee as US military convoy arrives to the Czech army barracks on March 30, 2015 in Prague after entering the Czech Republic at the border crossing in Harrachov on the way from Baltic countries to base in Vilseck, southern Germany

    Almost Every Second German Citizen Wants US Troops to Leave - Poll

    © AFP 2018 / MICHAL CIZEK
    Europe
    Get short URL
    270

    The US has reportedly been mulling the possibility of withdrawing its forces from Germany due to the costs of keeping them in Europe.

    As the Trump administration reportedly considers the possible withdrawal of US troops from Germany, Germans have expressed their own views. Some 34,000 US soldiers are currently deployed at multiple bases across Germany, where NATO's Headquarters Allied Air Command (HQ AIRCOM) is situated, which controls the recently intensified air policing operations.

    The latest poll conducted by YouGov for Deutsche Presse Agentur (DPA) has revealed that the notion of withdrawing US forces has more supporters than opponents. Some 42% of are in favor of the US withdrawing, while 37% oppose it. 21% of respondents remained undecided.

    READ MORE: German Petition for NATO Troops Pullout Against US ‘Permanent War' Doctrine

    The poll also indicated that withdrawal is mostly endorsed by people who support The Left party (67%), Alternative for Germany (55%) and the Green party (48%). Supporters of Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union were the least supportive of US troops withdrawing.

    Earlier, media reported on allegedly leaked letters from Trump to Merkel in which he expressed "growing frustration" at the costs of maintaining the presence of US troops in Europe and the reluctance of European countries to increase their military spending. In June, media also reported that Washington is currently assessing the costs of keeping its forces in Europe.

    READ MORE: US Mulls Pulling Troops From Germany as Trump-Merkel Tensions Mount — Reports

    US military bases were established in Germany after the Second World War, with some of them still there after a major reduction in 1990s. In 2015 some 97,000 Germans signed an online petition in support of withdrawing 42,000 US soldiers from the country in protest at the US doctrine of "perpetual war."

    Related:

    NATO Spending: '2% is Already Not Realistic & 4% is Out of Question' – German MP
    Trump Jeopardizes NATO Countries’ Security - German Foreign Minister
    Dissecting the President's Judicial Pick & Trump's Germany at NATO Summit
    NATO States Shouldn't Spend 4% of GDP on Defense Amid No Real Threat – German MP
    Analyst: Trump's Money Claims from Germany and NATO Just 'a Figure of Speech'
    Tags:
    possible US withdrawal, poll, YouGov, NATO, Donald Trump, United States, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 7-13
    This Week in Pictures: July 7-13
    Agent Trumpsky
    Agent Trumpsky
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse