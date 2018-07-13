Register
16:17 GMT +313 July 2018
    US President Donald Trump, right, speaks to British Prime Minister Theresa May during in a working dinner meeting at the NATO headquarters during a NATO summit of heads of state and government in Brussels on Thursday, May 25, 2017.

    Theresa May, Donald Trump Hold Joint Presser at UK PM's Country Residence

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    The US president is currently on a three-day visit to Britain after participating in a NATO Summit in Brussels and before meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on July 16.

    Donald Trump is holding a joint press conference with Theresa May at Chequers. According to the UK prime minister, the US-UK cooperation is broadest and deepest in the world, and this partnership is set to grow.

    While speaking about the trade prospects, Trump said that Brexit plan was ok with the US, but the two countries should make sure that they can trade together. May, in her turn, agreed to work together with Trump on an ambitious trade deal.

    Commenting on the reports of his criticism of Theresa May, the US president said that these were fake news.

    Speaking about the upcoming summit Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump said that it would be a tremendous achievement if he and Putin could do something on nuclear proliferation.

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May, in her turn, welcomed the upcoming meeting.

    "I welcome his [Trump's] meeting with President Putin in Helsinki on Monday. We agreed that it is important to engage Russia from the position of strength and unity and we should continue to deter and counter all efforts to undermine our democracies," May said after talks with Trump.

    Prior to the meeting, Trump stirred controversy by giving an interview to The Sun in which he criticized May for her "soft" Brexit plan, saying it would likely kill a bilateral trade agreement with the United States and put London at risk of terror attacks, which he said had happened as a result of uncontrolled immigration.

