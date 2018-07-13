Mass Protests Against Trump's Visit Hit UK Capital

People gathered in London to protest against Donald Trump's four-day visit in the UK. Earlier in the day a six meter tall balloon depicting Trump as a diaper-clad baby flew over the British capital.

US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Theresa May are set to hold discussions in London on Friday as the British government remains embroiled in a crisis over Brexit and the New York billionaire faces hostile crowds of protesters.

The US and UK leaders are scheduled to meet at Chequers, the weekend home of prime ministers, followed by a joint presser before the Trumps meet Queen Elizabeth II.

Meanwhile, tes of thousands of people gathered in London to protest against Donald Trump's visit.

Earlier in the day, a baloon depicting the US president as nappy-wearing baby flew outside the British parliament.

Poster across fdom the Houses of Parliament urging to lock up officials of the UK government #Brexit https://t.co/ppqA2LyCIk pic.twitter.com/aqkARsu6sG — Sputnik UK (@SputnikNewsUK) July 13, 2018

