UK Visit: Corbyn Accuses Trump of 'Putting Millions of Lives at Risk'

US President Donald Trump arrived in Britain on Thursday for his four-day state visit to Washington’s strongest European ally.

Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the Labour Party, has accused Trump of "putting millions of lives at risk" as a result of his policies on immigration, among others, and hit out at the UK government for hosting the controversial president, The Independent reported on Friday.

Corbyn insisted that Trump's "dangerous and inhumane policies" were "putting the lives and wellbeing of millions of people at risk," and said UK Prime Minister Theresa May was "rewarding the politics of division" by giving him a red-carpet welcome.

"Theresa May has invited President Trump to our country at a time when his dangerous and inhumane policies are putting the lives and wellbeing of millions of people at risk. We are committed to dialogue, including of course with those we strongly disagree with and in government we would find a way to work with his administration while also standing up for our values," Corbyn said.

Trump will meet PM May at her Chequers residence today to discuss a range of issues, with May expected to press the matter of a post-Brexit trade deal with the US.

In addition to formally meeting the prime minister, Trump will also visit the Queen, and US Ambassador to the UK Woody Johnson didn’t rule out the possibility of him meeting ex-foreign minister Boris Johnson, who recently resigned in protest of PM May’s Brexit strategy.

Numerous mass protests are scheduled to run during Trump's first visit to the UK as head of state to express the UK’s opposition to his policies, with organizers hoping to create a "carnival of resistance."

Commenting on Trump’s actions and the protests, Corbyn said "We must show Trump and the Tories that we can and we will defeat the politics of division."

