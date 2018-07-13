Register
17:19 GMT +313 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Mass protest in Lonodn against Trump's visit in UK

    'PM May Should Be Condemning Him:' UK Anti-Trump Protesters Talk to Sputnik

    © Sputnik /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 161

    US President Donald Trump’s state visit to Britain has been met with largescale anti-Trump protests in the capital, with others scheduled across the UK. Attending today’s main protest in central London, a Sputnik reporter discussed his visit and policies with demonstrators.

    With thousands of protesters gathering in central London today, there was no shortage of opinions, not only on Trump himself, but also on Brexit and the prospect of a UK-US trade deal.

    READ MORE: London Against Trump: Mass 'Resistance' Rally in Pictures

    "I think Donald Trump’s comments on Boris Johnson being a good prime minister do make sense given the current political climate because this country voted to leave the EU, and the will of the people is not being implemented by the PM [May.] That’s obviously put our trade deal with America at risk, so it makes sense that Trump would complement Johnson as a man who wants to get Brexit done and done properly," Max, a political activist, told Sputnik.

    ​On the other end of the polarized Brexit debate, an activist, widely known as EU Super Girl, described the upcoming meeting between Trump and UK Prime Minister Theresa May as "laughable," and expressed her pro-EU views. 

    READ MORE: 'Are You a Comedy Act?': Sputnik Visits Anti-Trump 'Noise Protest' in London

    "So I’m known as #EUSuperGirl. most of the time I’m travelling around Europe and the UK trying to stop Brexit. I’m young European of the year this year. But I also hate Trump, so I thought I’d rock up and I’ve been singing some political protest songs and giving out copies of my book," a British protester told Sputnik.

    ​​"I’m not a fan of Theresa May, I think the meeting today is going to be pretty laughable, with all the resignations this week," the campaigner added. 

    ​She also said she doesn’t agree with any of Trump’s protectionist and divisionist policies, and insisted he holds sexist and racist views which are "totally unacceptable."

    ​Meanwhile, a local activist said it wasn't appropriate for the UK to host Trump, given the laws he's advocated and passed during his presidency.

    "I don’t like the idea of Trump visiting based on his poor human rights abuses and laws he’s passed, and his views on so much. He’s certainly a powerful leader and a close ally of the UK, but I think she [PM Theresa May] should be condemning a lot of the words and actions he’s done over the presidency," Simon, an American expat living in London, told Sputnik. 

    ​Attending the protest, a man impersonating Trump told Sputnik "Britain loves me and I’m glad they’re all out on the street for me. It’s incredible. They are celebrating sexism and bigotry. I love it, absolutely love it. I’m not excited to meet the Queen – she’s only a 2 out of 10. Theresa May, I’ll give her two-and-a-half. I can’t wait for Scotland. I’ve got a few golf games to play."

    READ MORE: Ex-UK Ambassador to US Savagely Attacked Ahead of Trump's Visit to London

    Related:

    Huge ‘Trump Baby’ Flies Over London Amid Protest Against US President’s Visit
    People in UK, Scotland, Ireland Like Me & Agree With Me on Immigration – Trump
    Tags:
    rally, protest, Donald Trump, Theresa May, United States, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 7-13
    This Week in Pictures: July 7-13
    Agent Trumpsky
    Agent Trumpsky
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse