Register
17:19 GMT +313 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Demonstrator attends a Trump rally in London

    London Against Trump: Mass 'Resistance' Rally in Pictures

    © Sputnik /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    144

    President Trump's four-day state visit to Britain has been met with protests, which were scheduled well in advance by campaigners, to express their opposition to the US president's policies.

    Tens of thousands protesters have gathered in the British capital to march against the US President Donald Trump on Friday. The crowd has assembled in central London to march through the streets towards Trafalgar Square.

    ​The organizers of the rally called on participants to use hashtags #CarnivalofResistance #Resist #StopTrumpism when posting content in relation to the march online.

    ​Activists turned up holding various posters and placards with different messages about and directed at Mr. Trump.

    A woman holding signs mocking the US president at an anti-Trump rally in London, UK
    © Sputnik /
    A woman holding signs mocking the US president at an anti-Trump rally in London, UK

    In addition to the main attraction — the 'Trump baby' blimp — protestors held dolls and cutouts mocking the US president.

    A protestor attending an anti-Trump rally in London, UK
    © Sputnik /
    A protestor attending an anti-Trump rally in London, UK

    The baby joke seems to have stuck, with placards on display urging Trump to "fly away baby."

    Demonstrators holding a sign telling Trump to fly away baby
    © Sputnik /
    Demonstrators holding a sign telling Trump to "fly away baby"

    Others held placards urging Trump to return to the US. 

    A protestor holding a placard at an anti-Trump rally in central London
    © Sputnik /
    A protestor holding a placard at an anti-Trump rally in central London

    Prior to his state visit in Britain, Mr. Trump said during a press conference that "people in the UK like" him and agree with him on immigration.

    READ MORE: People in UK, Scotland, Ireland Like Me & Agree With Me on Immigration — Trump

    The US President arrived inLondon on Thursday and is set to meet with the UK PM Theresa May at Chequers and the Queen at Windsor Castle. Mr. Trump is set to leave for Scotland on Saturday to visit his golf courses before traveling to Helsinki to attend a Monday meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

    Related:

    Huge ‘Trump Baby’ Flies Over London Amid Protest Against US President’s Visit
    Protesters Rally Outside Regent’s Park as Trump Arrives in London
    Tags:
    rally, protest, Donald Trump, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 7-13
    This Week in Pictures: July 7-13
    Agent Trumpsky
    Agent Trumpsky
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse