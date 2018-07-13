London Against Trump: Mass 'Resistance' Rally in Pictures

President Trump's four-day state visit to Britain has been met with protests, which were scheduled well in advance by campaigners, to express their opposition to the US president's policies.

Tens of thousands protesters have gathered in the British capital to march against the US President Donald Trump on Friday. The crowd has assembled in central London to march through the streets towards Trafalgar Square.

Heavy police presence all around central London, traffic blocked around Trafalgar Square, where the anti-Trump rally is headed on Friday https://t.co/ppqA2LyCIk #UKtrumpvisit #TrumpVisitsUK pic.twitter.com/VyHPzPtCdK — Sputnik UK (@SputnikNewsUK) July 13, 2018

​The organizers of the rally called on participants to use hashtags #CarnivalofResistance #Resist #StopTrumpism when posting content in relation to the march online.

Poster across fdom the Houses of Parliament urging to lock up officials of the UK government #Brexit https://t.co/ppqA2LyCIk pic.twitter.com/aqkARsu6sG — Sputnik UK (@SputnikNewsUK) July 13, 2018

​Activists turned up holding various posters and placards with different messages about and directed at Mr. Trump.

© Sputnik / A woman holding signs mocking the US president at an anti-Trump rally in London, UK

Anti-Trump protest in full swing in London: fake David Cameron, Theresa May and Margaret Thatcher appear at the rally https://t.co/ppqA2LyCIk #UKtrumpvisit #TrumpUKVsit pic.twitter.com/xdCHxcwEFI — Sputnik UK (@SputnikNewsUK) July 13, 2018

In addition to the main attraction — the 'Trump baby' blimp — protestors held dolls and cutouts mocking the US president.

© Sputnik / A protestor attending an anti-Trump rally in London, UK

The baby joke seems to have stuck, with placards on display urging Trump to "fly away baby."

© Sputnik / Demonstrators holding a sign telling Trump to "fly away baby"

Others held placards urging Trump to return to the US.

© Sputnik / A protestor holding a placard at an anti-Trump rally in central London

Prior to his state visit in Britain, Mr. Trump said during a press conference that "people in the UK like" him and agree with him on immigration.

​READ MORE: People in UK, Scotland, Ireland Like Me & Agree With Me on Immigration — Trump

The US President arrived inLondon on Thursday and is set to meet with the UK PM Theresa May at Chequers and the Queen at Windsor Castle. Mr. Trump is set to leave for Scotland on Saturday to visit his golf courses before traveling to Helsinki to attend a Monday meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.