Donald Trump is expected to meet the Queen and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May in London and visit Chequers, Windsor Castle, the US ambassador's official residence in Regent's Park and Scotland.

A rally is being held outside Regent's Park to protest Trump's official visit to the country as the US leader has finished his two-day visit to Brussels, where he took part in NATO member-states summit.

Earlier in the day, Scotland Yard released a statement defending the decision to ban a stage mounted on a lorry at the protest.