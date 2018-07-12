Register
19:21 GMT +312 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A man passes the entrance to the headquarters of Lloyds Banking Group in the City of London on July 28, 2016

    UK Gov't Drops Plan for Post-Brexit CoL-EU Deal

    © AFP 2018 / JUSTIN TALLIS
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Failure to agree on a special status for the City of London may allow major EU cities such as Paris to grow as rival financial centres.

    The British Government's Brexit White paper has dropped the objective of reaching a special arrangement with the European Union on financial services after exiting the bloc, compounding uncertainty as to the City of London's role in the European economy.

    The hope of Chancellor Philip Hammond for the UK's financial hub to continue playing a special role within the European finance sector was reportedly dropped due to the refusal of Brussels' chief negotiator Michel Barnier who insisted such a deal was impossible as long as London remains determined to withdraw from the European Court of Justice.

    In late 2017 Mr. Barnier also declared that UK financial institutions would lose their "passporting rights" to conduct business in EU member states, causing great consternation among the UK business community.

    The White Paper instead leaves the door open for a looser relationship between the City and the Continent but gives other European centres the opportunity to fill the gap in the services sector.

    A man passes the entrance to the headquarters of Lloyds Banking Group in the City of London on July 28, 2016
    © AFP 2018 / JUSTIN TALLIS
    Power Grab: Paris Poised to Snap Up Post-Brexit Clearing Houses
    Since the June 2016 EU Membership referendum, London has seen several European financial centres seeking to lure business to the continent, with the bloc moving the headquarters of its Banking Authority from London to Paris after the French capital succeeded in its application to host the agency in late 2017.

    The French government has carried out the most intensive campaign to attract UK-based businesses to Paris, with president Emmanuel Macron dramatically lowering corporate tax rates over the course of 2017 and lobbying to have the City of London barred from serving as the clearing house for the Euro once Britain is no longer a member of the bloc. 

    Related:

    UK Shadow Chancellor Wants Reset Between Labour and City of London
    Is France Really Seeking to Degrade Britain and Weaken the City of London?
    London Mayor Welcomes Devolution Deal Giving City More Control Ahead of Brexit
    City of London Banking Sector Has Contempt for Customers: Financial Expert
    Tags:
    financial services, banking sector, soft Brexit, passporting rights, Brexit, European Banking Authority, European Court of Justice, European Union, Michel Barnier, Emmanuel Macron, Philip Hammond, Europe, Paris, United Kingdom, France, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Aerial Beauties: Flight Attendants From Around the World
    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse