Scotland Yard Says No to Staged Sound System at UK Anti-Trump Protest

A request for a sound system and stage for the anti US President Donald Trump protest in Britain has been refused by London's Metropolitan Police Service.

Scotland Yard has released a statement defending the decision to ban a stage mounted on a lorry at the protest. "As is usual, the Met asked the organizers for a crown management and safety plan which as organizers they have overarching responsibility for."

"On Monday, 9 July the Met received diagrams of where the vehicle was to be positioned, with no mention of sterwarding for this particular aspect of the event. This was not a formal notification of how crown safety would be managed."

"At the heart of our policing operation is the right to freedom of speech and peaceful protest. However we equally have a responsibility to ensure the safety of the public and this current time we do not feel that the proposal from the organizers ensures safety of a crowded place.

Statement on vehicle mounted stage in Portland Place https://t.co/rwrpdY358v pic.twitter.com/02TdxKzWAx — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) July 12, 2018

Anti-Trump campaigners have turned to social media to vent their frustrations and concerns that the decision is an infringement on free speech and an attack on the right to protest.

The @metpoliceuk have suddenly denied permission for a stage and a sound system for the Trump protest.



This has never happened before and is an attack on the right to protest and free expression.



It's also been suggested to me that the Government are leaning on them. — Owen Jones🌹 (@OwenJones84) July 12, 2018

Huge decision by @metpoliceuk — hope they have their ducks in a row as this sounds like it could breach right to free speech (Article 10 of the Human Rights Act) and right to free assembly (Article 11) https://t.co/i7gqBoTskD — Adam Wagner (@AdamWagner1) July 12, 2018

We are instructed to challenge this decision. Pre-action letter sent. We are also liaising with @libertyhq on this. Keep tuned. Will update here. https://t.co/1BzVmrHAOA — Ravi Naik (@RaviNa1k) July 12, 2018

Very odd. Hard to see how security is undermined by a sound system and stage, normal part of large peaceful protests. https://t.co/b6W4pEcqOG — Diane Abbott (@HackneyAbbott) July 12, 2018

Around 70,000 people are expected to attend the march in Britain's capital city on July 13, the second day of the US President's official visit to the UK.

The 'Together Against Trump' protest starts at Portland Place and will travel through Regent Street, culminating in a rally at Trafalgar Square.

From children locked in cages to migrants facing indefinite detention and deportation, Trump and May are implementing cruel and racist policies on both sides of the pond.



That's why the march tomorrow isn’t just against Trump. It’s against our own government too. #TrumpUKVisit — Momentum (@PeoplesMomentum) July 12, 2018

It's since emerged broadcasters have been banned from using helicopters to cover the protest as part of a ban on all low flying aircraft during Trump's visit.

How convenient. All broadcasters have been barred from using helicopters to cover the protests as part of a ban on all low lying aircraft during Trump’s visit. — Owen Jones🌹 (@OwenJones84) July 12, 2018

Policing Donald Trump's visit is expected to cost £12 million (US$15 million) with leave cancelled for thousands of officers. Around 4,000 extra officers will be drafted into areas where the US President is visiting; it is the largest deployment of officers since the 2011 London riots.

The #carnivalofresistance begins📣 @realDonaldTrump go home, or face protest! We're launching the Trump Go Home van at noon in Westminster and will be joining today and tomorrow's protests! Migrants welcome, Trump is not✊ pic.twitter.com/puFwV46sRZ — Another Europe (@Another_Europe) July 12, 2018

Officers will be expected to work 12 hours shifts, leading to warnings of "unquestionable pressure" by The Police Federation on "a service already creaking at its knees."

"I, and my colleagues at the Federation, have been involved since Mr Trump confirmed his plans to visit, working to ensure that the welfare of our officers who will be working away from home, covering additional hours and over periods when they have had their days off cancelled; and that they are paid for what they do," Simon Kempton, the organization's deputy treasurer in England and Wales said in a statement.

Officers from different forces across England and Wales will be deployed in London on a Mutual Aid agreement, which according to Simon Kempton will leave forces as "a merely reactive service."

At the National #PoliceBravery Awards today with 2 brave @lincspolice officers and their partners. Could post pics of evening spent with them in the Tower of London(Ceremony of the Keys) but subdued when seeing pics of “accommodation” for cops away on mutual aid. Disgraceful pic.twitter.com/sYWzBw6Pld — LincsPolFed (@LincsPolFed) July 12, 2018

"And we may struggle to even be that — and that is all before you throw into the mix that the Football World Cup is also happening over the same period." Kempton issues a stark warning that the army having to take up police positions could become a reality on Britain's streets.

This is how police officers are being forced to sleep for the arrival of the President Of the United States Donald Trump



This is the biggest police deployment since the London riots in 2011



Expexted to sleep in these conditions then complete three 12 hour shifts



DM us yours pic.twitter.com/KOpJ2hZOVg — Police Hour (@PoliceHour) July 11, 2018

Gutted at the @England result (they did us proud) but it’s a good Job football isn’t coming home. This is how we treat our hero’s #police #mutualaid #Trump pic.twitter.com/ql8joQsFz0 — Insp Anonyboss (@InspAnonyboss) July 11, 2018

We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to resolve the accommodation

issues for #police #officers working on the #trump visit. @EssexPoliceUK has now

apologised to officers and the gym will not be used again. All officers will be

accommodated elsewhere. #result — Police Federation (@PFEW_HQ) July 12, 2018

"Would we see the situation where the military were drafted in place of police officers? Green uniforms instead of the blue ones, people would — and should — expect to see? It's a worrying prospect," says Simon Kempton.

Donald Trump is expected to meet the Queen and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May in London and visit Chequers, Windsor Castle, the US ambassador's official residence in Regent's Park and Scotland.