Register
19:23 GMT +312 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Anti-Trump bus in London

    Scotland Yard Says No to Staged Sound System at UK Anti-Trump Protest

    © Sputnik /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 31

    A request for a sound system and stage for the anti US President Donald Trump protest in Britain has been refused by London's Metropolitan Police Service.

    Scotland Yard has released a statement defending the decision to ban a stage mounted on a lorry at the protest. "As is usual, the Met asked the organizers for a crown management and safety plan which as organizers they have overarching responsibility for."

    "On Monday, 9 July the Met received diagrams of where the vehicle was to be positioned, with no mention of sterwarding for this particular aspect of the event. This was not a formal notification of how crown safety would be managed."

    "At the heart of our policing operation is the right to freedom of speech and peaceful protest. However we equally have a responsibility to ensure the safety of the public and this current time we do not feel that the proposal from the organizers ensures safety of a crowded place.

    Anti-Trump campaigners have turned to social media to vent their frustrations and concerns that the decision is an infringement on free speech and an attack on the right to protest.

    People inflate a helium filled Donald Trump blimp which they hope to deploy during The President of the United States' upcoming visit, in London, Britain, June 26, 2018
    © REUTERS / Simon Dawson/File Photo
    'Hundreds of Thousands' to Hit UK Streets to Protest Trump Visit - Campaign Leader
    Around 70,000 people are expected to attend the march in Britain's capital city on July 13, the second day of the US President's official visit to the UK.

    The 'Together Against Trump' protest starts at Portland Place and will travel through Regent Street, culminating in a rally at Trafalgar Square.

    READ MORE: Melania May Brace Against London Anti-Trump Rage on Her Own

    It's since emerged broadcasters have been banned from using helicopters to cover the protest as part of a ban on all low flying aircraft during Trump's visit.

    Policing Donald Trump's visit is expected to cost £12 million (US$15 million) with leave cancelled for thousands of officers. Around 4,000 extra officers will be drafted into areas where the US President is visiting; it is the largest deployment of officers since the 2011 London riots.

    READ MORE: Carnival of Resistance: Brits to Protest Trump's UK Visit, POTUS to Avoid London

    Officers will be expected to work 12 hours shifts, leading to warnings of "unquestionable pressure" by The Police Federation on "a service already creaking at its knees."

    "I, and my colleagues at the Federation, have been involved since Mr Trump confirmed his plans to visit, working to ensure that the welfare of our officers who will be working away from home, covering additional hours and over periods when they have had their days off cancelled; and that they are paid for what they do," Simon Kempton, the organization's deputy treasurer in England and Wales said in a statement.

    Officers from different forces across England and Wales will be deployed in London on a Mutual Aid agreement, which according to Simon Kempton will leave forces as "a merely reactive service."

    "And we may struggle to even be that — and that is all before you throw into the mix that the Football World Cup is also happening over the same period." Kempton issues a stark warning that the army having to take up police positions could become a reality on Britain's streets.

    "Would we see the situation where the military were drafted in place of police officers? Green uniforms instead of the blue ones, people would — and should — expect to see? It's a worrying prospect," says Simon Kempton.

    Donald Trump is expected to meet the Queen and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May in London and visit Chequers, Windsor Castle, the US ambassador's official residence in Regent's Park and Scotland.

    Related:

    Would You Do That to Obama? London Mayor Slammed for Okaying 'Baby Trump' Blimp
    'Do Your Job, Khan!' Ex-NYC Mayor Slams 'Trump Blimp' as It Goes on World Tour
    Trump Supporters Scold London Mayor for Allowing 'Angry Baby Blimp' Over City
    Tags:
    Anti-Trump, anti-Trump protest, protest, police, Donald Trump, Theresa May, Westminster, United Kingdom, Scotland, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Aerial Beauties: Flight Attendants From Around the World
    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse