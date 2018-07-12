Register
18:03 GMT +312 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Interior Minister Horst Seehofer attends a budget debate at the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, July 4, 2018

    Merkel Called on to Fire Interior Minister After Afghan Deportee Kills Himself

    © REUTERS / Hannibal Hanschke
    Europe
    Get short URL
    111

    The uproar started after Horst Seehofer made a remark about “69 deported refugees on his 69th birthday,” while presenting his set of immigration policy improvements. However, the reported suicide of a young Afghan man who'd been convicted of assaults in Germany and sent back to his homeland a week ago fueled calls for his resignation.

    German Parliament member Ulla Jelpke (Die Linke) has lambasted Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, leader of the Christian Social Union, following the reports about a suicide of a 23-year-old Afghani refugee after he was deported from Germany.

    She stated in an interview with the German newspaper FAZ that Seehofer "obviously has an incurable deficiency in humanity," and it was high time that Chancellor Angela "Merkel throws the man out."

    The chairman of SPD youth organization Kevin Kuehnert tweeted that Seehofer was a "pitiful cynic and the office is not fit for character," claiming his resignation was overdue.

    The 23-year-old man was deported from Germany a week ago and hanged himself after his return to Kabul in a temporary shelter in Kabul provided by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), according to the German news agency DPA. The Afghan authorities later confirmed it. Before the deportation, the man, who had arrived to Germany as a teenager and lived in Hamburg for 8 years, had been convicted of theft and assault several times, according to the Interior Ministry.

    READ MORE: Majority of Germans Consider Country’s Migration Policy Too Careless – Poll

    Some media rushed to link the suicide to Seehofer's debatable remark about a group of Afghan deportees. Although it's still unclear if the man was deported in this group, according to the FAZ.

    “Ironically, on my 69th birthday, 69 people — that was not my order — were returned to Afghanistan. This is far beyond what has been usual so far," he stated, as he presented his “Masterplan Migration,” introducing a tougher refugee policy.

    Seehofer has rebuffed criticism and shrugged off the allegations that he’s responsible for this death. However, he expressed his condolences that the man had ended his life.

     "This is deeply regrettable, and we should deal with it objectively and considerately," the politician told the media after meeting Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini to discuss refugee policy in Europe.

    Seehofer pointed at Hamburg’s state Interior Ministry, which took the decision to send the man back to Afghanistan in the first place, saying that one should ask the local authorities first why they decided to deport the criminal.

    To the calls to his resignation, Seehofer responded “I have nothing to say to that,” adding that he hadn’t known about the suicide on the day he made the remark.

    Related:

    German Interior Minister: 'Illegal Migration Is No Longer Worth it'
    Germany's Interior Minister Presents Hard-Line Master Plan for Migration
    German Coalition Parties Reach Deal on Migration - Reports
    Germany's Die Linke Lawmaker Slams Interior Minister Over Migration Policy
    German Interior Minister 'Taking Europe Hostage' in Migration Row - Ex-FM
    Tags:
    refugee policy, deportation, migration, Christian Social Union (CSU), Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), Die Linke, Horst Seehofer, Angela Merkel, Afghanistan, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Asia's Top 10 Travel Destinations
    Asia's Top 10 Travel Destinations
    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse