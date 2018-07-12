Register
18:06 GMT +312 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A migrant, who is part of a group intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast in the Mediterranean sea, reacts on a rescue boat upon arriving at a port in Malaga, Spain August 7, 2017

    Italian Deputy PM Demands EU Border Protection 'Before Taking a Single Migrant'

    © REUTERS / Jon Nazca
    Europe
    Get short URL
    181

    Ahead of the gathering of EU interior ministers, Italy’s Matteo Salvini is bargaining with his German counterpart, Horst Seehofer over the idea of returning migrants to the country where they were registered. After debates in Germany which threatened the coalition, Seehofer is trying to push his proposal at the European level.

    Italian Interior Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, the head of the right-wing Lega party and a persistent advocate of stricter migration policy, stressed that "before accepting a single immigrant in Italy, we want Europe to protect its external borders. When that becomes a reality, we can discuss all the rest."

    The Italian official made the statement after meeting his German counterpart Horst Seehofer, who is also known for his strong stance on refugee policy, ahead of the pan-European informal gathering of interior ministers to discuss joint migration policy.

    The Italian politician pointed out that both he and Seehofer shared a "common objective: fewer landings, fewer deaths, fewer migrants in Italy as well as in Germany," while the German official emphasized "The spirit today [meeting Salvinini's] was very solution-oriented." Seehofer admitted that the topic of rescuing migrants at sea, which Rome has to deal with and calls on the EU to pay attention to, is also a "legitimate concern of Italy."

    Germany’s Interior Minister has shared his optimism about reaching an agreement with Italy over sending refugees back to the country they are registered in by the end of July or the beginning of August. He stated that ministries should now "very quickly" start negotiations and expressed confidence that an agreement could be reached. "But between a good start and a real solution at the end, there are usually still difficult discussions."

    READ MORE: Germany's Interior Minister Presents Hard-Line Master Plan for Migration

    European interior ministers are set to discuss a number of issues related to migration policy during an informal meeting in Austria, scheduled for July 12.

    Salvini, who is loyal to his vow to crack down on illegal migration and block its main route from Africa to Europe across the Mediterranean, promised to ask European partners to block the arrival of NGO ships currently on international missions in the Mediterranean from Italian ports. The minister also voiced his wish to push EU's border control force, Frontex, to block NGO ships loaded with migrants from docking at Italian ports. Salvini repeatedly lambasted them as human traffickers and smugglers, while Italy has already denied entry to several charity ships.

    READ MORE: Rome Closes Ports to Italian Ship With Migrants for 1st Time, Vows Punishment

    His German counterpart Horst Seehofer, in turn, wants other European nations to accept the proposal to take back migrants who head to Germany from other countries where they are registered, in accordance with his 'Migration masterplan'. The move has already caused a major row within the ruling CDU/CSU coalition in Germany, and is strongly opposed by Chancellor Angela Merkel.

    Italy remains one of the gateways to Europe for immigrants from Africa, who are smuggled in inflatable boats and flimsy vessels, which often suffer shipwrecks in which many people die. Over 650,000 migrants, mostly from Africa and the Middle East, have come to Italy's shores since 2014, and many of them move on to other countries.  Meanwhile, Germany carries the burden of being the chief recipient of immigrants in Europe, with over a million refugees from Africa and the Middle East, who entered the country since the migration crisis broke out in 2015 and Berlin announced its “open borders” policy.

    Related:

    'Fighting Traffickers': EU Commission Launches New Migration Programs in Africa
    European Journalist Doubts EU Migrant Deal Will Solve Migrant Crisis
    Merkel-Seehofer Dispute Signals EU ‘Political Crisis’, Not Migration Problem
    Members of EU Parliament Slam Summit on Migration for Lack of ‘Concrete’ Results
    Austrian EU Presidency to Focus on 'Safe Fight' Against Migration - Ambassador
    Rome Closes Ports to Italian Ship With Migrants for 1st Time, Vows Punishment
    Italy Vows to Block Foreign Navy Ships on Migrant Rescue Missions From Ports
    Majority of Germans Consider Country’s Migration Policy Too Careless – Poll
    Germany's Interior Minister Presents Hard-Line Master Plan for Migration
    Tags:
    illegal migration, refugee deal, migrant boat, border control, migrant crisis, Lega Party, Horst Seehofer, Matteo Salvini, Angela Merkel, Italy, Germany, EU
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Asia's Top 10 Travel Destinations
    Asia's Top 10 Travel Destinations
    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse