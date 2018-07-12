UK Prime Minister May Welcomes Putin-Trump Summit - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday welcomed next week’s summit between the US and Russian leaders as a way of reducing confrontation risks.

She urged President Donald Trump to challenge Vladimir Putin of Russia over cyberattacks, Iran and Syria when they meet in Helsinki next Monday, The Guardian reported, but added that UK’s long-term objective was to have constructive ties with Russia.

© Sputnik / Michael Klimentyev Trump: Helsinki Summit With Putin May Be Easier Than Talks With May

"That is why I welcome President Trump’s forthcoming meeting with President Putin: open channels of communication between the US and Russia are key to managing the risks of confrontation," she was quoted as saying during a NATO working dinner in Brussels.

READ MORE: Trudeau Calls for 'Firm NATO Response' to Russia Ahead of Putin-Trump Talks

The first day of the two-day NATO summit ended Wednesday with a declaration that called Russia out on its alleged aggressive actions and military provocations, including close to NATO borders. The Russian Foreign Ministry responded on Twitter by slamming the US-led alliance as "useless."