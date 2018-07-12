UK Prime Minister May Welcomes Putin-Trump Summit - Reports

She urged President Donald Trump to challenge Vladimir Putin of Russia over cyberattacks, Iran and Syria when they meet in Helsinki next Monday, The Guardian reported, but added that UK’s long-term objective was to have constructive ties with Russia.
The first day of the two-day NATO summit ended Wednesday with a declaration that called Russia out on its alleged aggressive actions and military provocations, including close to NATO borders. The Russian Foreign Ministry responded on Twitter by slamming the US-led alliance as "useless."
