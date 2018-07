PRAGUE (Sputnik) - The minority government of Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis won on Thursday a vote of confidence in parliament.

The 200-seat legislature backed the government by a vote of 105 to 91 after 14 hours of debates, aired live on national television.

© REUTERS / David W Cerny Thousands Rally in Czech Republic Against Incumbent PM Andrej Babis - Reports

Commenting on the outcome, Babis said he was "glad to see an end to a months-long marathon to put together a government and hours-long debates to confirm it."

Earlier, Czech President Milos Zeman reappointed leader of centrist Action of Dissatisfied Citizens (ANO) movement Andrej Babis as the country's prime minister and mandated him to form a new government.