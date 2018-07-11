Register
18:09 GMT +312 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Ramstein Air Base

    Poll Shows Germans Want Trump to Follow Through With Troop Pullout Threat

    © Wikipedia / Airman 1st Class Jordan Castelan
    Europe
    Get short URL
    4180

    Last month, US media reported that the Trump administration commissioned a Pentagon report considering Washington's options regarding its 35,000 troop-strong presence in Germany after the president expressed surprise at the cost of maintaining the presence.

    A YouGov poll commissioned by the German Press Agency found that a plurality of Germans would welcome a US withdrawal from their country. 

    42% of those polled said they support withdrawal, with 37% against, and 21% undecided. 

    The poll also found that supporters of the left-wing The Left party and the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) parties were more likely to back US exit, with 67% of The Left supporters and 55% of AfD supporters in favor of the idea.

    U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III's sit stacked up on ramp 5 ready for the days mission, Ramstein Air Base, Germany
    © Flickr/ Kenny Holston
    German Protesters Fed Up With US Wars Blockade Ramstein Air Base (PHOTOS)
    Supporters of the Green Party, Chancellor Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, the Social Democratic Party, and the Free Democratic Union were less likely to support withdrawal, with 48%, 35%, 42% and 37% in favor, respectively.

    Germans also proved resistant to President Trump's demand that NATO members increase defense spending to at least 2% of GDP, with just 15% of those polled agreeing on the need for a spending increase, while 36% said Berlin already spends too much on defense.

    The US established its presence in Germany after World War II, justifying it during the Cold War as a deterrent to the Soviet Union. Following the Soviet collapse in 1991, and the remaining Soviet forces' withdrawal from eastern Germany in 1994, the US has maintained close to 40 bases in the country, including at Ramstein, which serves as a major logistics and communications hub for US operations worldwide.

    President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Trump Aims to Make Disaster of NATO Summit, Sow Discord in Europe - US Senator
    The YouGov poll results come on the first day of the NATO summit in Brussels. Ahead of the summit, President Trump accused Berlin of being "a captive" of Russia, and complained that the US was spending money defending Germany while Berlin gives "billions of dollars to Russia for energy."

    In a letter to Merkel and other European leaders last month, Trump warned of "growing frustration in the United States that some allies have not stepped up as promised" on defense spending. "The United States continues to devote more resources to the defense of Europe when the continent's economy, including Germany's, are doing well and security challenges abound. This is no longer sustainable for us," the letter said.

    Related:

    Germany Guarantor of Free World, Not Hostage of Russia or US - German FM
    German Bundestag Committee: Russia's Syria Campaign is Legal, US Should Leave
    WATCH: New Video Shows Possible German-French Sixth-Generation Jet Concept
    Tags:
    troops, troop withdrawal, poll, Trump administration, Donald Trump, Germany, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Asia's Top 10 Travel Destinations
    Asia's Top 10 Travel Destinations
    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse