18:12 GMT +312 July 2018
    The Scottish Parliament building is pictured in the Holyrood area of Edinburgh, on September 30, 2008

    Scottish MPs Report on Benefits to Scotland of Continued Migration

    © AFP 2018 / Ed Jones
    Europe
    102

    The views of many in the regional government of Edinburgh seem to contradict the majority of opinion in Scotland which favors ending freedom of movement with Europe.

    Members of the Scottish Parliament have insisted the country should have a separate immigration policy from the rest of the United Kingdom after it leaves the European Union, arguing that ending freedom of movement would negatively impact the country's population growth.

    READ MORE: SNP Lawmaker Says UK Government May Push Scotland Toward Independence

    The leader of the Scottish Affairs Committee that authored the report criticizing Westminster's current aim of reducing overall immigration to the UK to the tens of thousands per year, Scottish National Party MP Pete Wishart has called for immigration policy to be further devolved among the UK's regional governments.

    The report claims that much of Scotland's current and projected population growth is currently made up by immigration rather than by natural growth.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses the House of Commons on her government's reaction to the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, in London, March 14, 2018
    © REUTERS / Parliament TV
    'Scotland Will Not Be Disrespected': WATCH SNP MPs Stage Mass Parliament Walkout
    ​London is currently engaged in fraught negotiations with its regional parliaments over how many executive powers currently exercised by the EU should be given to the constituent nations of the UK and how many should return to Westminster. Currently the majority of such powers under debate relate to agricultural and environmental laws.

    Despite the majority of Scots voting to remain in the EU in 2016 as well as the SNP's more pro-immigration policy stance, polling conducted over the past two years since the referendum has registered a majority in Scotland that believe immigration to the country should not be more liberal than with the rest of the United Kingdom. 

