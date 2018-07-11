Register
18:11 GMT +312 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Gazprom Chairman of the Board Alexei Miller visits the ETERNO shop of the Chelyabinsk Pipe-Rolling Plant

    Why Europe Will Ignore Trump's Wrath Over Nord Stream 2

    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Europe
    Get short URL
    5340

    There are clear signs that European countries are unlikely to tear up their energy cooperation agreements with Russia, regardless of Donald Trump's vocal dissatisfaction, especially when it comes to the Nord Stream 2 project, which involves all the major European gas and oil giants.

    Berlin is unlikely to cave in to Washinton's pressure, Sergei Kalashnikov, first deputy chair of the Federation Council Committee on Economic Policy, told Sputnik, commenting on US President Donald Trump's recent attacks on Nord Stream 2.

    "It's pretty clear for everyone that at the core of [Trump's] statement lie the commercial interests of American businesses," Kalashnikov underscored. "The US is trying to palm its own liquefied gas — which is far more expensive than Russian natural gas — off on Germany and Europe in general."

    Earlier on July 11, the US president subjected Berlin to harsh criticism during his breakfast with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the US Embassy in Brussels. According to Trump, it's inappropriate that Germany is "making massive oil and gas deals with Russia."

    ​He also expressed his dissatisfaction with the fact that former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder is a chairman of the board of Nord Stream AG, an operator of pipelines delivering gas from Russia to Germany. Apparently, the US president was not aware of the fact that the pipeline project was initially proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chancellor Schroeder in 2005.

    "We are supposed to protect you against Russia but they [Germany and other European countries] are paying billions to Russia," the US president said. "Germany is totally controlled by Russia."

    Nord stream 2
    © Photo: Nord stream 2
    Jens Stoltenberg Says Nord Stream 2 Not NATO's Business
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel immediately responded to Trump's remark: "I have experienced myself how a part of Germany was controlled by the Soviet Union. I am very happy that today we are united in freedom, the Federal Republic of Germany. Because of that we can say that we can make our independent policies and make independent decisions."

    "We are not prisoners, neither of Russia nor of the United States. We are one of the guarantors of the free world and that will stay that way," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on the sidelines of a NATO summit.

    For his part, Jens Stoltenberg urged Trump to keep the Russian gas pipeline project out of the NATO summit agenda.

    "There are different views on the Nord Stream pipeline, that's well known," Stoltenberg said, as quoted by Forbes. "But it's not for NATO to decide, this is a national position."

    Chelyabinsk Pipe-Rolling Plant
    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Nord Stream 2 Financing Won't Depend on US Sanctions – Venture Executive
    The Trump administration has repeatedly attacked the Nord Stream 2 endeavor, even threatening to impose sanctions on European energy giants involved in the project, namely, ENGIE, OMV, Shell, Uniper and Wintershall.

    Washington's two main arguments against the project are European energy security, and Ukraine's potential economic losses. However, neither holds water.

    Moscow was supplying gas to Western Europe even during the Cold War regardless of the Reagan administration's vocal displeasure. USSR-European cooperation did not undermine NATO's security, but in some sense facilitated the thaw between the two rival blocs.

    On the other hand, the Kremlin has repeatedly highlighted that the Ukrainian route will continue operating if it corresponds with the economic interests of the parties involved.

    The ETERNO shop of the Chelyabinsk Pipe-Rolling Plant
    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    The ETERNO shop of the Chelyabinsk Pipe-Rolling Plant

    'Europe Will Continue Ignoring US Sanctions'

    In May 2018, Forbes economic observer Kenneth Rapoza predicted that Europe would continue ignoring Trump's sanctions on Nord Stream 2 no matter what.

    "Gazprom was sanctioned by Obama in July 2014, but not by Europe. Europe relies on Gazprom as its chief foreign source of natural gas," Rapoza wrote. "This is particularly true in Germany, where Russian gas accounts for nearly a third of supply."

    Golden Pass LNG Terminal on the Sabine-Neches Waterway in Sabine Pass, Texas
    © Photo: goldenpassterminal.com
    Weaponizing Hydrocarbons: It Was Obama's Idea to Flood EU With US LNG
    The journalist recalled that in August 2017, Washington had introduced discretionary sanctions against Nord Stream 2 and in February 2018 added Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller to its sanctions list. "But Europe is not giving up on them. Not the French. Not the Germans. Not the Brits, either," the economic observer highlighted.

    As of yet, Denmark remains the only European state that hasn't given the "green light" to the pipeline's construction in its territorial waters. Earlier, Germany, Finland, and Sweden provided Nord Stream 2 AG, the pipeline's operator, with the necessary permits.

    Presumably, Copenhagen's hesitance could be explained by Washington's pressure. However, Gazprom has already signaled that it has a Plan B if the Danish authorities try to stop the construction of the pipeline.

    "The construction of the Nord Stream 2 offshore section will begin in strict accordance with the schedule, in the summer of this year…. Yes, there is still a problem with receiving a permission from Denmark. But there is also a plan in place for solving this issue," Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller told the press on June 29, adding that Gazprom's gas exports to Europe may reach a figure of at least 205 billion cubic meters in 2018.

    Related:

    Jens Stoltenberg Says Nord Stream 2 Not NATO's Business
    Gazprom Refutes Naftogaz's Claims of Nord Stream Shares Seizure by Swiss Court
    Nord Stream 2 Financing Won't Depend on US Sanctions – Venture Executive
    Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline to Improve European Energy Security - Moscow
    US Oil Supplies to Europe Not a Big Obstacle for Nord Stream 2 - Researcher
    Tags:
    liquified gas, gas pipeline, gas, Nord Stream 2, NATO, Gerhard Schroeder, Jens Stoltenberg, Angela Merkel, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Germany, Europe, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Asia's Top 10 Travel Destinations
    Asia's Top 10 Travel Destinations
    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse